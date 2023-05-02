The Power of Prayer: How Superbook Changed Khushi’s Life

A Spreading Fire

The School of Light in Rajasthan, India, is an after-school project that is part of a larger program run by CBN’s Orphan’s Promise in many countries worldwide. This initiative offers nutritional and educational support focusing on providing holistic care to at-risk children. As part of an ongoing discipleship program, we also have the opportunity to share the hope of Jesus through Superbook. Here, Khushi discovered a new life and a beautiful gift in Jesus.

After watching one of the regular showings of Superbook, Khushi learned to become a prayer warrior.

“I love to watch Superbook episodes. Superbook and the teachers here taught me to believe in God and to pray for everyone,” she said. Her new life of prayer began immediately back at home with her parents, who didn’t yet know Jesus. Not only were Khushi’s parents covered in prayer, but her teacher also visited the house and began to share God’s Word and reveal the truth about Jesus.

“Khushi used to come home and tell us about the Superbook stories. We learned that Jesus said, ‘I am the way, and the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.’ I slowly developed faith in God and started meditating on the Word of God. This gave me peace of mind. My husband and I finally decided to receive Jesus Christ as our Lord and Saviour,” shares Khushi’s mum.

Things certainly didn’t slow down for Khushi. Having seen the incredible change in her parents and the visible power of prayer, she began praying for other people. One of those was her neighbour’s daughter, who she knew was sad and depressed. Khushi shares, “I began to pray for her because that’s what Superbook taught me to do.”

“I was married for eight years, but I never had a baby. People said such bad things about me that I avoided going out or I didn’t want to talk to anyone. Then I was blessed with a beautiful baby girl and I thank God for this miracle and I thank Khushi for praying for me.”

Khushi’s faith and prayer life continued to grow.