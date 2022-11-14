The Project that is Breaking New Ground

A Hand Up

CBN’s Operation Blessing partnered with Victory Church at the start of 2020 to help those struggling throughout the lockdown. Clyde, the Senior Pastor at Victory Church, had a vision to do much more. With the increased cost of living, many families are choosing between food and heating, with many children going to school without breakfast.

Clyde shares, “So we set out at the beginning of 2020, with CBN as partners with us as a local church, to open something that was a step up from a food bank. We value the work of food banks, but we wanted to create a model that was the next step. To really give people a hand up, rather than just a handout.”

A family can go to the store twice a week, pay £4 and receive five fresh fruit and vegetables, a loaf of fresh bread, two dairy items, eight cupboard items, one frozen item and more. It enables a family to know that they’re paying for what they have, but they’re also contributing to the store, positively impacting their community.