The Social Bakery That’s Saving Lives

Ensuring they can keep making a difference

When Russia launched a brutal attack on Ukraine, families in Mariupol, Kiev, and many other Ukrainian cities suffered from the violence.

Those who didn’t evacuate were forced to live in basements for safety. Because of the danger, many food suppliers have refused to deliver to certain areas. This has led to empty store shelves and growing food scarcity for precious families still living in Ukraine.

But thanks to the support of friends like you, many of these families have hope. You made crisis relief possible by supporting a bakery deep within the hard-hit city of Kurakhove. Your dedication and love have been instrumental in keeping bread on the table in Ukraine.

The Social Bakery, run by Zhenya and her husband, is in a dangerous area. They constantly face daily threats from artillery and falling shells. Because of the risks, most businesses have left the region. Now, The Social Bakery is one of the only sources of food for many hurting families who still live there.

Zhenya shared with us, “Every morning we visit the cities and villages to find out who needs our help. It’s mostly the elderly. Then we return to the bakery to see how much bread we can give that day and then let the villages know what we can do.”