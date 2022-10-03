Their Lives were Saved!

From Hunger to Hope

As a severe drought sweeps across Kenya, so many families are feeling the impact. Without pastures, droves of livestock have died. The livestock that haven’t died, are far too thin to sell at the local markets. There is not enough food and not enough income from livestock sales to buy food for the community. Though weak and hungry herself, Gulmato gave all she had to her children to keep them healthy.

But thanks to the incredible support of our global partners, CBN’s Operation Blessing was able to make drops of food packages to many villages. Because of this generous help, Gulmato’s family is no longer hungry. This kindness has even extended to many other families in the village, giving hope.

Gulmato shares, “Thank you so much for the food you brought us. I pray that God will bless the work of your hands. Wherever you are, may God bless you!”