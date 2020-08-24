Life Change

Putri loved watching Superbook episodes. She really began to understand the message of the Bible when she viewed the episode “He Is Risen!” On that very day, at her home in Indonesia, she prayed to become a Christian.

So excited to share her good news, she told her father about Jesus. It caused him to remember a vision he had—a few weeks earlier—where he saw a bright light and a voice told him that he had to choose.

Listening to his daughter, he knew it was time to choose Jesus.

Now Putri and her whole family attend church together. She says, “I want to say thank you to the people who support Superbook. Because of you, my dad and I came to know Jesus!”