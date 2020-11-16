To Be Free
The red light district is a growing issue in the Netherlands, but thanks to CBN partners like you we’re supporting 2BFree, a community project that supports and aids the rehabilitation of women who have been trafficked. Through activities, ministry and loving care, 2BFree is seeing many women restored to health, hope and a full life with Christ.
Isolated but not Abandoned
During this time of increased social isolation, 2BFree is reaching out to more and more women and victims of trafficking by providing them with telephones. We have also been in contact with a local community organisation to coordinate with them regarding delivering the phones. We want to help the as many women as possible in those situations to reach out and provide connection with others.
Through the ways that we support women, they are often able to meet Christ through our action.
Ministry Matters
2BFree supports women by helping them to meet Jesus and through various activities. They are able to see and experience how much they are loved by God. As these channels of the love of God open up to them, they feel valued and – most importantly – valued by Christ. This then leads to them making choices that are good for them.
The women now have a sense of empowerment. We share the Gospel with them regularly and they decide if they want to choose Jesus or not, but we are always open to them by showing them the love of Christ. It is not always life changing right away, but it gives them the opportunity to know God by planting seeds and sharing the love of the Gospel message.
How can I help?
Please stand with us in prayer for this incredible project. Please pray for the victims of human trafficking that are currently being helped, to have a restored self-image, increased confidence in self, and that their actions will add to their lives so that they can make good choices for themselves and their future. Pray for them to have a restored sense of hope and for the good future that God can provide.
Also, please prayerfully consider donating to this incredible project. We have been able to support this project including an extension to the shelter fully funded by CBN’s Operation Blessing that has made it possible for more women to be rescued and housed.
We also have the privilege of funding the ability for a counsellor, and any ministry programmes costs for the women to grow in their faith.
These funds are only available thanks to the kindness and generosity of our partners and donors. Join with us today and let’s see the impact of the 2BFree ministry grow.
Did you know? Stories like these are only possible thanks to the donations of our partners.
You too can spread the love of Jesus to more people through CBN Europe. Learn More