To Be Free

The women now have a sense of empowerment. We share the Gospel with them regularly and they decide if they want to choose Jesus or not, but we are always open to them by showing them the love of Christ. It is not always life changing right away, but it gives them the opportunity to know God by planting seeds and sharing the love of the Gospel message.

How can I help?

Please stand with us in prayer for this incredible project. Please pray for the victims of human trafficking that are currently being helped, to have a restored self-image, increased confidence in self, and that their actions will add to their lives so that they can make good choices for themselves and their future. Pray for them to have a restored sense of hope and for the good future that God can provide.

Also, please prayerfully consider donating to this incredible project. We have been able to support this project including an extension to the shelter fully funded by CBN’s Operation Blessing that has made it possible for more women to be rescued and housed.

We also have the privilege of funding the ability for a counsellor, and any ministry programmes costs for the women to grow in their faith.

These funds are only available thanks to the kindness and generosity of our partners and donors. Join with us today and let’s see the impact of the 2BFree ministry grow.