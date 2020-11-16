superbook-logo
Recent Impact
READ MORE
To Be Free
READ MORE
Hope In The Valley – Christmas 2020
READ MORE
A Lifeline Amidst The Chaos – Christmas 2020

Subscribe

Email me exciting news, updates and promotions.

By submitting this form you agree to the CBN Europe privacy policy.

Transformed By Superbook

We are delighted that our Superbook ministry continues to transform the lives of children – and adults – across the globe, every day.

Ice, a shy 10-year-old from Thailand, was so bashful that he didn’t want to go to a fun event with his sister. Finally, he mustered the courage to go. Then, something amazing happened to Ice. See the formerly shy boy tell the story! 

Shy and Unsure

Every Sunday morning, 10-year-old Ice and his sister watched as kids hopped on a bus for a nearby Sunday school class where they live in Thailand. 

Because he was shy, Ice held back.  

“I didn’t know anyone and I wasn’t sure what they were going to do there,” says Ice. 

Ice’s sister decided to go and then told him about it later.  

“I said, Superbook is fun! I know you’ll have fun too,” said Ice’s sister. 

Ice finally overcame his fear and went to class.  

Superbook made me want to keep going back to Church,” says Ice. 

“Superbook made me want to keep going back to Church” – Ice

Just Like Gideon

One Sunday, Ice watched the Superbook episode about the life of Gideon. 

“I like Gideon because he was like me. He didn’t have any confidence in himself but he had confidence in God. So, he won the battle,” says Ice. 

At the end of that Superbook episode, Ice prayed to become a Christian.  

“I felt so much joy! Then I asked God to please give me courage like Gideon and help me not to be shy anymore,” Ice says. 

Ice overcame his shyness and began telling his classmates about Superbook 

“Everyone wanted to come,” Ice tells us. 

Ice even formed a bicycle club in his neighbourhood. Now the whole club rides to church together on Sunday mornings.  

Ice says, “God used Superbook to change my life! Thank you to the kind people who gave us Superbook!”

Did you know? Stories like Ice’s are only possible thanks to the donations of our partners.

You too can spread the love of Jesus to more people like Ice. Why not prayerfully consider giving a gift of hope this Christmas to help children like Ice meet their Saviour and find life in all its fullness? Learn More

DONATE

Related Articles

READ MORE

Young Girl Discovers the Joy of Life!

August 3, 2020
READ MORE

Zakhar’s Story

May 14, 2020
READ MORE

Superbook Devotion – Day 5

April 14, 2020
READ MORE

Superbook Devotion – Day 4

April 14, 2020
READ MORE

Superbook Devotion – Day 3

April 14, 2020
READ MORE

Superbook Devotion – Day 2

April 14, 2020
READ MORE

Superbook Devotion – Day 1

April 14, 2020
READ MORE

Superbook Devotion – Welcome!

April 14, 2020
READ MORE

Superbook Transformed A Hurting Heart

February 25, 2020
READ MORE

God Healed Asen From Hepatitis A

January 21, 2020
READ MORE

Bunmi & Johanna’s Story

January 15, 2020
READ MORE

Superbook Changed Nazwa’s Life

January 8, 2020
READ MORE

Superbook Convinced Him To Stop Lying and Stealing

November 14, 2019
READ MORE

Superbook in Poland – Ania’s visit

November 8, 2019
READ MORE

Superbook Helped Change Shine’s Angry heart

October 28, 2019
READ MORE

3 Years Old and Spreading the Gospel with Superbook!

October 15, 2019
READ MORE

Superbook in Bulgaria

October 7, 2019
READ MORE

Superbook in the Balkans

September 23, 2019
READ MORE

Jona’s Story – Superbook on TV

September 16, 2019
READ MORE

Superbook in Greece

August 14, 2019
READ MORE

Superbook in Albania

August 13, 2019
The Martins watching Superbook together
READ MORE

Homeschooling with Superbook

July 2, 2019
READ MORE

Superbook In Cambodia – From Anger to Love

April 1, 2019
READ MORE

February 19 Superbook Blog

February 26, 2019
READ MORE

Superbook Impact – Miguel

December 14, 2018
READ MORE

Superbook Impact – Andrew and Bettye

November 7, 2018
READ MORE

Superbook Blog – November 2018

October 23, 2018
READ MORE

Superbook Blog – October 2018

September 25, 2018
READ MORE

Superbook Blog – September 2018

August 28, 2018
READ MORE

Superbook Blog – August 2018

July 24, 2018
READ MORE

Superbook Blog – July 2018

June 26, 2018
READ MORE

Superbook Blog – June 2018

May 23, 2018
READ MORE

Superbook Blog – May 2018

April 24, 2018
READ MORE

Superbook at Expovida

October 18, 2016
READ MORE

Superbook Summer in the UK!

September 8, 2016
READ MORE

Sell out London Superbook Event!

September 8, 2016
READ MORE

Join the Adventure!

March 18, 2016
READ MORE

Superbook Reaches the Children of Vietnam

February 26, 2016
READ MORE

Incredible Response at Superbook Philippines Event

January 28, 2016
READ MORE

Hey, Its a New Year

January 11, 2016
READ MORE

5,000 Watch Superbook at Mexico Festival

July 16, 2015
READ MORE

Guatemala Project

May 1, 2015
READ MORE

Gizmo in India!

April 21, 2015
Load more

Subscribe

Email me exciting news, updates and promotions.

By submitting this form you agree to the CBN Europe privacy policy.

Subscribe

Email me exciting news, updates and promotions.

By submitting this form you agree to the CBN Europe privacy policy.

 in Impact, Inside CBN

Leave a Comment

Keep in touch?

Email me exciting news, updates and promotions.

By submitting this form you agree to the CBN Europe privacy policy.

This website uses cookies to give you the best experience. Agree by clicking the 'Accept' button.