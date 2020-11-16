Transformed By Superbook

Shy and Unsure

Every Sunday morning, 10-year-old Ice and his sister watched as kids hopped on a bus for a nearby Sunday school class where they live in Thailand.

Because he was shy, Ice held back.

“I didn’t know anyone and I wasn’t sure what they were going to do there,” says Ice.

Ice’s sister decided to go and then told him about it later.

“I said, Superbook is fun! I know you’ll have fun too,” said Ice’s sister.

Ice finally overcame his fear and went to class.

“Superbook made me want to keep going back to Church,” says Ice.