Trusting God With Finances
Supporting CBN
Sometimes Trevor had to choose between giving or having food on the table. He chose to give and in return God blessed him and his business. Trevor’s story is one of faith, trust and a giving heart. Read on to find out how Trevor was blessed for trusting God with finances.
A Choice of Giving or Food
Trevor Crossland from Yorkshire is a telecom service reseller. He’s also a regular viewer and partner of The 700 Club. A few years ago one of his biggest clients stopped paying him commissions. At that point, he had to make a choice.
“There were times when it was a choice of either giving or put food on the table. And I chose to give. I’ve seen children there with cleft lips, the cleft lips been repaired and just seeing the smile on the children’s faces literally has brought me to tears on many occasions. And I had to give, I had to do something.” Said Trevor.
Trevor is passionate about the Gospel and appreciates that CBN and Operation Blessing don’t just meet physical needs but spiritual needs as well.
“CBN was an organisation I’d never seen anything like. My motivation for giving is seriously to bless people and I saw all the people that were being helped through the 700 Club and all the salvations that followed. People were accepting Jesus Christ and they were going to go and develop freedom in Christ. I’d say with the emotional healing plus now they’d gotten eternal home in paradise.” Said Trevor.
And as Trevor continued to give to CBN, his business started to grow. “God specifically led me to this one networking group on the first morning I went I picked up new business, in fact my turnover for that year increased by 70 percent” Said Trevor.
“CBN was an organisation I’d never seen anything like.”
Trevor’s telecom business has continued to grow –and so has his support for CBN UK.
“I think I was the basic partner of the time with CBN and I supported the 700 Club and I supported Operation Blessing and I believe I doubled my giving on both of them. And again it was a few weeks later but there was a significant increase.” Said Trevor.
“Malachi 3 10 says bring all the tithe into the storehouse. Make sure there is food in my house and test me in this. And see if I will not open the windows of heaven and pour out such a blessing upon you. You won’t be able to contain it. You can’t out give God.” Said Trevor.
Trevor’s advice to others about trusting God with finances?
“Test him, just take a small portion of what you’ve got, and give it to CBN and expect God to bless you back and see what God does. When we partner with the ministry that’s going on fulfilling the great commission God blesses back.”
God Blesses Back
Because of Trevor’s heart to give, God blessed Him. If you feel a call to give after reading Trevor’s testimony, we would love to partner with you to make the name of Jesus known in every household in the UK, Europe and beyond. To give, simply click on the button below!
Did you know? Stories like Trevor’s are only possible thanks to the donations of our partners.
Join with Trevor and the thousands of others like him who partner with CBN to spread Jesus across the UK and Europe. Learn More