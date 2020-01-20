Trusting God With Finances

A Choice of Giving or Food

Trevor Crossland from Yorkshire is a telecom service reseller. He’s also a regular viewer and partner of The 700 Club. A few years ago one of his biggest clients stopped paying him commissions. At that point, he had to make a choice.

“There were times when it was a choice of either giving or put food on the table. And I chose to give. I’ve seen children there with cleft lips, the cleft lips been repaired and just seeing the smile on the children’s faces literally has brought me to tears on many occasions. And I had to give, I had to do something.” Said Trevor.

Trevor is passionate about the Gospel and appreciates that CBN and Operation Blessing don’t just meet physical needs but spiritual needs as well.

“CBN was an organisation I’d never seen anything like. My motivation for giving is seriously to bless people and I saw all the people that were being helped through the 700 Club and all the salvations that followed. People were accepting Jesus Christ and they were going to go and develop freedom in Christ. I’d say with the emotional healing plus now they’d gotten eternal home in paradise.” Said Trevor.

And as Trevor continued to give to CBN, his business started to grow. “God specifically led me to this one networking group on the first morning I went I picked up new business, in fact my turnover for that year increased by 70 percent” Said Trevor.