cbn-wordpres-logo
Recent Impact
READ MORE
God Healed Asen From Hepatitis A
READ MORE
Recovering From An Earthquake
READ MORE
Get Involved In Our CBN Faith & Fundraising Weeks!

Subscribe

Email me exciting news, updates and promotions.

By submitting this form you agree to the CBN Europe privacy policy.

Trusting God With Finances

Supporting CBN

Sometimes Trevor had to choose between giving or having food on the table. He chose to give and in return God blessed him and his business. Trevor’s story is one of faith, trust and a giving heart. Read on to find out how Trevor was blessed for trusting God with finances.

A Choice of Giving or Food

Trevor Crossland from Yorkshire is a telecom service reseller. He’s also a regular viewer and partner of The 700 Club.  A few years ago one of his biggest clients stopped paying him commissions. At that point, he had to make a choice.

“There were times when it was a choice of either giving or put food on the table. And I chose to give. I’ve seen children there with cleft lips, the cleft lips been repaired and just seeing the smile on the children’s faces literally has brought me to tears on many occasions. And I had to give, I had to do something.” Said Trevor.

Trevor is passionate about the Gospel and appreciates that CBN and Operation Blessing don’t just meet physical needs but spiritual needs as well.

“CBN was an organisation I’d never seen anything like. My motivation for giving is seriously to bless people and I saw all the people that were being helped through the 700 Club and all the salvations that followed. People were accepting Jesus Christ and they were going to go and develop freedom in Christ. I’d say with the emotional healing plus now they’d gotten eternal home in paradise.” Said Trevor.

And as Trevor continued to give to CBN, his business started to grow. “God specifically led me to this one networking group on the first morning I went I picked up new business, in fact my turnover for that year increased by 70 percent” Said Trevor.

“CBN was an organisation I’d never seen anything like.”

Trevor’s telecom business has continued to grow –and so has his support for CBN UK.

“I think I was the basic partner of the time with CBN and I supported the 700 Club and I supported Operation Blessing and I believe I doubled my giving on both of them. And again it was a few weeks later but there was a significant increase.” Said Trevor.

“Malachi 3 10 says bring all the tithe into the storehouse. Make sure there is food in my house and test me in this. And see if I will not open the windows of heaven and pour out such a blessing upon you. You won’t be able to contain it. You can’t out give God.” Said Trevor.

Trevor’s advice to others about trusting God with finances?

“Test him, just take a small portion of what you’ve got, and give it to CBN and expect God to bless you back and see what God does. When we partner with the ministry that’s going on fulfilling the great commission God blesses back.”

God Blesses Back

Because of Trevor’s heart to give, God blessed Him. If you feel a call to give after reading Trevor’s testimony, we would love to partner with you to make the name of Jesus known in every household in the UK, Europe and beyond. To give, simply click on the button below!

Did you know? Stories like Trevor’s are only possible thanks to the donations of our partners.

Join with Trevor and the thousands of others like him who partner with CBN to spread Jesus across the UK and Europe. Learn More

DONATE

Related Articles

READ MORE

God Healed Asen From Hepatitis A

January 21, 2020
READ MORE

Recovering From An Earthquake

January 16, 2020
READ MORE

Get Involved In Our CBN Faith & Fundraising Weeks!

January 15, 2020
READ MORE

Blessed To Give

January 15, 2020
READ MORE

Bunmi & Johanna’s Story

January 15, 2020
READ MORE

Superbook Changed Nazwa’s Life

January 8, 2020
READ MORE

Living in Chronic Pain

December 18, 2019
READ MORE

Nothing To Drink But Sewer Water

November 28, 2019
READ MORE

They Called Her “Alien”

November 20, 2019
READ MORE

Superbook Convinced Him To Stop Lying and Stealing

November 14, 2019
READ MORE

Superbook in Poland – Ania’s visit

November 8, 2019
READ MORE

Floods Devastate Homes

October 30, 2019
READ MORE

Will You Pray with Us?

October 23, 2019
READ MORE

3 Years Old and Spreading the Gospel with Superbook!

October 15, 2019
READ MORE

Superbook in Bulgaria

October 7, 2019
READ MORE

Prayer Centre Testimonies

October 2, 2019
READ MORE

Superbook in the Balkans

September 23, 2019
Grandma's Greenhouse - Story
READ MORE

Grandma’s Greenhouse

September 20, 2019
Oh's Story - Struggling to Make Ends Meet
READ MORE

Struggling to Make Ends Meet

September 19, 2019
READ MORE

Prayers of a Righteous Boy

September 18, 2019
happy
READ MORE

From poverty to thriving

September 17, 2019
READ MORE

Jona’s Story – Superbook on TV

September 16, 2019
READ MORE

CBN Europe Studio

September 11, 2019
READ MORE

Superbook in Greece

August 14, 2019
READ MORE

Superbook in Albania

August 13, 2019
READ MORE

Superbook for the Whole Family

August 12, 2019
READ MORE

Dodging Speeding Traffic For Water

August 9, 2019
The Martins watching Superbook together
READ MORE

Homeschooling with Superbook

July 2, 2019
READ MORE

Fresh Drinking Water

June 27, 2019
READ MORE

Clean Drinking Water for Anita

May 9, 2019
READ MORE

How Superbook helped a young boy overcome his fear

May 7, 2019
READ MORE

Why CBN’s Cleft Lip Operations matter

May 6, 2019
READ MORE

Superbook In Cambodia – From Anger to Love

April 1, 2019
Natividad smiling thanks to CBN Disaster Relief.
READ MORE

A New Oven for Natividad – CBN Disaster Relief

March 21, 2019
READ MORE

Myroslava’s New Home – Global Impact

March 14, 2019
READ MORE

Global Impact – Tokei’s Story

February 27, 2019
READ MORE

Global Impact – PingShun’s story

February 20, 2019
READ MORE

Telethon – January 2019 – Chrissy’s story

January 23, 2019
READ MORE

Telethon – January 2019 – John and Janina’s story

January 21, 2019
READ MORE

Telethon – January 2019 – Jayne and Granville’s story

January 17, 2019
READ MORE

Telethon – January 2019 – Leslie and Steven’s story

January 16, 2019
READ MORE

Telethon – January 2019 – Aisha’s story

January 15, 2019
READ MORE

Telethon – January 2019 – Mabel and Bethel’s story

January 15, 2019
READ MORE

Telethon – January 2019 – Nathaniel and Sarah’s story

January 14, 2019
READ MORE

Thank You CBN Partners!

December 21, 2018
READ MORE

Superbook Impact – Andrew and Bettye

November 7, 2018
READ MORE

Global Impact – Renzel’s Story

October 17, 2018
READ MORE

Global Impact – Omolemo’s story

October 3, 2018
READ MORE

Telethon – September 2018 – Volodya’s Story

September 17, 2018
READ MORE

Beaten and Starved – Eric’s Story

September 5, 2018
READ MORE

Escape From Abuse

August 15, 2018
READ MORE

A New Home, A New Hope

August 1, 2018
READ MORE

A Little Boy’s Prayer

July 5, 2018
READ MORE

Becky’s Story

April 30, 2018
READ MORE

Fleeing for refuge: Ludmilla’s story

February 27, 2018
READ MORE

Running from war, running out of options: Hassan’s Story

January 12, 2018
READ MORE

From Strife to Life: Gregg’s Story

January 11, 2018
READ MORE

To Grandma’s House for Food: Ahmue’s Story

December 13, 2017
READ MORE

We Have Moved!

June 6, 2017
READ MORE

Superbook At The Theatre

April 26, 2017
READ MORE

Superbook Schools: The Story So Far…

March 30, 2017
READ MORE

A Kingdom Vision

March 29, 2017
READ MORE

CBN Partners bring hope to Italy

January 17, 2017
READ MORE

CBN Europe is on the move!

January 17, 2017
READ MORE

Thank you CBN Partners!

January 17, 2017
READ MORE

Superbook at Expovida

October 18, 2016
READ MORE

Club 700 – Germany

October 14, 2015
READ MORE

Nepalese Building A New Future

October 13, 2015
READ MORE

Drug Prevention Programme in Thailand

September 30, 2015
READ MORE

Providing Literacy Training in Haiti

September 25, 2015
READ MORE

Philippines: Dreams Can Come True

September 25, 2015
READ MORE

CBN partners are helping refugees in Calais

September 14, 2015
READ MORE

5,000 Watch Superbook at Mexico Festival

July 16, 2015
READ MORE

Orphan’s Promise Event Funds Ukraine Children’s Camp

July 15, 2015
READ MORE

Providing Work for Single Mothers

June 26, 2015
READ MORE

Gizmo in India!

April 21, 2015
READ MORE

Erbil – In the Shadow of Conflict

March 2, 2015
READ MORE

Thank You For Providing Hampers For Christmas

January 5, 2015
Load more

Subscribe

Email me exciting news, updates and promotions.

By submitting this form you agree to the CBN Europe privacy policy.

Subscribe

Email me exciting news, updates and promotions.

By submitting this form you agree to the CBN Europe privacy policy.

 in Impact, Inside CBN, Telethon

Leave a Comment

Keep in touch?

Email me exciting news, updates and promotions.

By submitting this form you agree to the CBN Europe privacy policy.

This website uses cookies to give you the best experience. Agree by clicking the 'Accept' button.