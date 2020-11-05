Devastation after Devastation

People in need have been calling CBN-Emmanuel asking for water, bread and food. Fire spares nothing and no one. These are the people who, at a moment’s notice, lost everything they had acquired through hard work – their homes, clothes, dishes, food supplies and even pets.

Here are some data collected from the local portal “Svoi”:

9 people have been killed by fires;

18 have been hospitalised with injuries and burns;

The total area of fires covered over 13 thousand hectares;

Over 300 buildings were damaged, including the premises of “ Stanitsa Luganskaya ” crossing point;

At least 150 have been evacuated.

The victims of fires are in particular need for drinking water, food and construction materials.

We announce the start of a fundraising campaign with the goal of helping 255 families in need of water and food. The cost of one emergency food set just £11. Who else is there to help these people if not us?