When Disaster Strikes

In early May this year, a real tragedy happened in Uzbekistan. A reservoir dam collapsed and

Caused widespread flooding. The water rushed by nearby villages, destroying everything in its way.

House, roads, cattle, crop fields – everything that lived and flourished just yesterday was covered with a thick layer of sand and clay at breakneck speed.

The disaster carried away the lives of several people and dozens were reported missing. Around 100,000 local residents lost their homes and livelihoods in one day.

“When I saw a huge stream of water coming, I took all of my children and ran away. I was so scared,” one of the locals tells us.

“The water came very fast and all I wanted to do was to get my grandchildren to a safe place and find my sons and their wives healthy and unharmed,” confesses another resident of the area. “Seven grandchildren, all of them lost a home, everything was washed away.”

The dam burst amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, increasing the risk of new outbreaks. Having to fight two serious crises, people in the affected areas needed immediate help.