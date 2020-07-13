cbns-orphans-promise-logo
Devastation Hits Uzbekistan Villages

CBN Humanitarian Aid & Relief

In May this year major flooding brought devastation to countless people in Uzbekistan. Loved ones were lost, homes destroyed and communities lost hope. With Covid-19 making it harder for relief to arrive, people started to lose hope.

When Disaster Strikes

In early May this year, a real tragedy happened in Uzbekistan. A reservoir dam collapsed and  

Caused widespread flooding. The water rushed by nearby villages, destroying everything in its way. 

House, roads, cattle, crop fields – everything that lived and flourished just yesterday was covered with a thick layer of sand and clay at breakneck speed. 

The disaster carried away the lives of several people and dozens were reported missing. Around 100,000 local residents lost their homes and livelihoods in one day. 

“When I saw a huge stream of water coming, I took all of my children and ran away. I was so scared,” one of the locals tells us. 

“The water came very fast and all I wanted to do was to get my grandchildren to a safe place and find my sons and their wives healthy and unharmed,” confesses another resident of the area. “Seven grandchildren, all of them lost a home, everything was washed away.” 

The dam burst amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, increasing the risk of new outbreaks. Having to fight two serious crises, people in the affected areas needed immediate help. 

Thanks to YOU, CBN’s Orphans Promise were able to be the hands and feet of Jesus on the ground, helping at risk children and families feel safe again! Thank you!

Boxes of Hope

The local Church, ‘Yangiul’, in partnership with CBN’S Orphan’s Promise, stepped in to provide them with humanitarian aid kits that included food, clothing and personal hygiene products.  

The boxes of life-saving supplies were delivered by volunteers to the places where the displaced families found refuge. 

“We arrived at a place away from the disaster area. This is a house where some of the refugees are staying with their relatives. They temporarily live here and, meanwhile, dry their belongings until they can return home,” comments one of the volunteers. 

Thanks to the help of CBN’s Orphan’s Promise partners 150 refugee families received the needed help. This means that more than 750 children were able to feel safe again, feeling your care and love. 

We are still continuing to provide the necessary assistance to these needy families. As long as we can work together, as long as our hearts can hear God’s call, we will overcome any difficulty.  

“I wish for you all to live a long life, to be healthy and happy,” shares one of the grateful members of the community. 

“Thank you!” 

Did you know? Stories like these are only possible thanks to the donations of our partners.

You too can spread the love of Jesus to more people in devastating circumstances. Learn More

DONATE

