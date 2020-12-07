Washing Away Her Pain

“I don’t know what to do”

Zhanna and her family have a simple but hard life in this gypsy camp in western Ukraine.

They’ve lived here their entire lives, and barely have enough to eat and take care of their children.

She and her husband are especially worried about their youngest daughter Kristina, who suffers from a severe skin disorder.

“She is always in pain,” says Zhanna. “She cries constantly, and can’t sleep at night.”

Zhanna washes the little girl’s clothes by hand, cleans her neck, and applies the only cream she can afford.

“It doesn’t do anything to make her better or reduce her pain,” says Zhanna. “I can’t help her and I don’t know what to do.”

When CBN’s Orphan’s Promise organised a free medical outreach in this village, the pastor told us about Kristina and the rest of her family. We visited their home and saw how desperately the little girl needed help. CBN’s dermatologist Lyubov Hachaturyan examined Kristina.

“She was malnourished and underweight and we diagnosed her with bronchitis, disorders of her internal organs, and obviously dermatitis. But we will treat all of these problems for sure.”