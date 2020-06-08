Three Surgeries, No Change

Seven-year-old Angelina lives in a small town in Southern Ukraine.

For five years, she’s suffered with a terrible pain in her ears.

“It hurts so bad I can’t even touch it,” says little Angelina.

Sometimes Angelina’s mother can’t brush her daughter’s hair because it hurts so much.

“There is a constant flow of blood coming out of her ear, and a terrible smell of infection,” says Tanya, Angelina’s mother. “She has headaches all the time and cries because of the pain.”

Over the past five years, Angelina’s parents paid for three unsuccessful surgeries. They ran out of money and hope.

“I was told my daughter had only a few days left to live,” remembers Tanya. “The doctor said the membrane in her ear could rupture at any moment. The infection would reach her brain and she would die.”

The family had no money left for another surgery. So Angelina prayed and asked God for a miracle.

“I asked for my ear to stop aching,” says Angelina. “I just wanted to sleep well so I could study at school.”