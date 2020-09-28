When The World Grows Dark

The Gift Of Sight

The world around Rosario was growing dim. Her eyesight was failing so quickly that she could barely go about her daily life where she lived in the Philippines. She desperately needed surgery to correct the cataracts in her eyes, but on her tight income, she could barely afford to pay her rent and buy food each month.

Saving for an operation would be impossible.

Then one day, she learned that CBN’s Operation Blessing was offering corrective eye surgery, so she called the local ministry office to inquire. Not only was she approved, but before long, Rosario received this life-changing procedure, free of charge, thanks to the generosity of our ministry friends!

Now, Rosario can see out of both eyes. “It was indeed God’s mercy, miracle and love,” she gratefully expressed.