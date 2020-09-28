When The World Grows Dark
Imagine life growing dark and struggling increasingly to be able to even see. This is what happened to Rosario. Read on to discover what happened when Rosario met Operation Blessing.
The Gift Of Sight
The world around Rosario was growing dim. Her eyesight was failing so quickly that she could barely go about her daily life where she lived in the Philippines. She desperately needed surgery to correct the cataracts in her eyes, but on her tight income, she could barely afford to pay her rent and buy food each month.
Saving for an operation would be impossible.
Then one day, she learned that CBN’s Operation Blessing was offering corrective eye surgery, so she called the local ministry office to inquire. Not only was she approved, but before long, Rosario received this life-changing procedure, free of charge, thanks to the generosity of our ministry friends!
Now, Rosario can see out of both eyes. “It was indeed God’s mercy, miracle and love,” she gratefully expressed.
“It was indeed God’s mercy, miracle and love.”
Rosario
Did you know? Stories like Rosario’s are only possible thanks to the donations of our partners.
You too can spread the love of Jesus to more people like Rosario. Learn More