When The World Grows Dark

Imagine life growing dark and struggling increasingly to be able to even see. This is what happened to Rosario. Read on to discover what happened when Rosario met Operation Blessing.

The Gift Of Sight

The world around Rosario was growing dim. Her eyesight was failing so quickly that she could barely go about her daily life where she lived in the Philippines. She desperately needed surgery to correct the cataracts in her eyes, but on her tight income, she could barely afford to pay her rent and buy food each month.  

Saving for an operation would be impossible. 

Then one day, she learned that CBN’s Operation Blessing was offering corrective eye surgery, so she called the local ministry office to inquire. Not only was she approved, but before long, Rosario received this life-changing procedure, free of charge, thanks to the generosity of our ministry friends!  

Now, Rosario can see out of both eyes. “It was indeed God’s mercy, miracle and love,” she gratefully expressed. 

“It was indeed God’s mercy, miracle and love.”

Rosario

