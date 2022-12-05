Where there is unity, God has commanded blessing!

Lighting a torch in the darkness

Having just lost her father, a 6-year-old child needs the time to understand and process what has happened. She needed time to grieve. Sadly, the war wouldn’t wait for her. Dasha, her mother Antonina, sister Ira and her older brother were forced into a difficult decision to leave their home and flee the war. Only, before the war had begun, her brother was involved in a severe car accident rendering him unable to go with them. So, not only had she just lost her father and been hit with the reality of the war, she now had to leave her brother behind amidst the constant bombing.

Dasha, her mum and her sister fled to Poland. After two months of living in a Polish centre called PTAK, they heard the devastating news that their home had been bombed due to heavy shelling in the city. Thankfully, her brother wasn’t there when it happened. The trauma this war has caused is unimaginable. Even when families finally find a place to live, the emotional and mental trauma will take years to heal.

This is why we’re so grateful to our partners and donors who enable CBN’s Operation Blessing, Orphan’s Promise and Superbook to do this incredible life-changing work.