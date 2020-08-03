Young Girl Discovers the Joy of Life!

Superbook Changed Talia’s life!

11-year-old Talia had trouble fitting in.

“They called me names and so I called them names too,” Talia told CBN. “We started saying mean things to each other. It hurt me so much.”

Talia started skipping school. She told her mom she wasn’t feeling well.

“She went from being a happy kid to feeling sick all the time,” said Norie. “She lost interest in everything.”

One day, Talia’s aunt invited her to a summer kids’ event at a church in the Philippines. There Talia watched CBN’s Superbook for the first time.

“I saw in the episode that Jesus gave his life for us. I never knew that before,” she said.

Talia prayed to become a Christian that day and got emotional as she began to understand what Jesus had done for her.