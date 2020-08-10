Zagreb Roma Project
When the Coronavirus made already difficult circumstances worse, the Roma community of Zagreb were left in even deeper poverty. Read on to discover how we were able to help.
Serving The Roma Community
In June, we had our first visit to Roma families in a community near the heart of the city. Roma people live in very poor conditions and poverty, and the crisis caused by Covid-19 has hit them even harder.
Therefore, we took them food packages, hygiene supplies and packages for babies, all supported by Operation Blessing.
When we shared food packages, we spent time with people and listened to their problems, needs and desires in order to establish a better relationship with them and be able to help them. We believe that we have established a good first contact and with full hearts and new ideas, we have left the Roma village.
Almost 40 children between the ages of 2 and 11 live in this Roma settlement and we prepared a children’s programme based on Superbook. The kids played some games, watched an episode of Superbook and met Gizmo!
Throughout the summer months, activities are much reduced and a lot depends on the Covid-19 situation. In July, we plan to visit the Roma village to talk to people, help specific individuals who need help and support the children.
How You Can Pray
Please pray for the Roma people in Zagreb, to receive the word of God in faith and to welcome Jesus into their hearts. Pray for the team, that the Holy Spirit will guide them and give them the power to present the Gospel.
Pray for Roma people, that the Lord will soften their hearts to receive Jesus and the truth of the Gospel. Our desire is that every Roma person in the village would hear the Gospel and accept it into their hearts.
Did you know? Stories like this are only possible thanks to the donations of our partners.
