Zagreb Roma Project

Serving The Roma Community

In June, we had our first visit to Roma families in a community near the heart of the city. Roma people live in very poor conditions and poverty, and the crisis caused by Covid-19 has hit them even harder.

Therefore, we took them food packages, hygiene supplies and packages for babies, all supported by Operation Blessing.

When we shared food packages, we spent time with people and listened to their problems, needs and desires in order to establish a better relationship with them and be able to help them. We believe that we have established a good first contact and with full hearts and new ideas, we have left the Roma village.

Almost 40 children between the ages of 2 and 11 live in this Roma settlement and we prepared a children’s programme based on Superbook. The kids played some games, watched an episode of Superbook and met Gizmo!