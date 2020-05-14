From Fear to Peace – Zakhar’s Superbook Story
Most people don’t start considering their existence until they reach adulthood. This was not the case for young Zakhar who was plagued by thoughts about life and death from age 12. Read on to find out how Zakhar finally found peace.
In Ukraine, 12-year-old Zakhar now has a better perspective on life, thanks to you.
The young boy used to worry about life and death, and he had trouble sleeping at night. Zakhar
questioned his existence on earth, and he feared dying and going to hell but didn’t fully understand
the Bible.
Then one day, at a nearby church, Zakhar watched the Superbook episode, “He Is Risen!”
“I learned that Jesus died to take away my sins,” he expressed. And his eyes were opened. Zakhar
then prayed to become a Christian.
But it didn’t stop there. He invited his family to watch Superbook—and they too became Christians.
Your support is making a lasting difference for all eternity.
– Zakhar
