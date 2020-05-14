In Ukraine, 12-year-old Zakhar now has a better perspective on life, thanks to you.

The young boy used to worry about life and death, and he had trouble sleeping at night. Zakhar

questioned his existence on earth, and he feared dying and going to hell but didn’t fully understand

the Bible.

Then one day, at a nearby church, Zakhar watched the Superbook episode, “He Is Risen!”

“I learned that Jesus died to take away my sins,” he expressed. And his eyes were opened. Zakhar

then prayed to become a Christian.

But it didn’t stop there. He invited his family to watch Superbook—and they too became Christians.

