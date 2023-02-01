There are many stories of love in the Bible. The Bible itself is a story of love between God and humanity.

However, sadly, the Bible also has its fair share of stories around lust. Lust can take on many forms but today I want to address the more physical kind of lust.

Lust can be defined as ‘uncontrolled or illicit sexual desire or appetite’ (dictionary.com).

To illustrate the difference between love and lust, let’s look at the story of Shechem and Dinah, found in the book of Genesis, chapter 34…

Now Dinah the daughter of Leah, whom she had borne to Jacob, went out to see the women of the land. And when Shechem the son of Hamor the Hivite, the prince of the land, saw her, he seized her and lay with her and humiliated her. And his soul was drawn to Dinah the daughter of Jacob. He loved the young woman and spoke tenderly to her. So Shechem spoke to his father Hamor, saying, “Get me this girl for my wife.”

(Genesis 34:1-4 ESV)

One thing that is worth noting in this portion of scripture is that Shechem did love Dinah. ‘His soul was drawn to her,’ the Bible says, and ‘he loved the young woman and spoke tenderly to her.’

The sad fact is, however, that Shechem had already defiled Dinah. He had taken from her something that she was not willing to give and, in so doing, displayed that his lust for her was likely more powerful than his love.

