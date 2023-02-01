‘Make allowance for each other’s faults, and forgive anyone who offends you. Remember, the Lord forgave you, so you must forgive others.’

(Colossians 3:13 NLT)

Ironically, this devotional may be a bitter pill to swallow. Particularly if you are in the throes of pain or offence.

When talking about bitterness and the effects of unforgiveness, the above verse springs to mind.

Offence.

I’m sure, at one time or another, we have all experienced a situation, person or circumstance that has offended us.

The temptation may be to go over and over the offending incident in our minds and hearts again and again and again, almost like the repetition of churning the event over vindicates us in some way.

It does not.

All it does is harden our hearts towards the offending person or situation, making it more and more difficult to forgive, let go and move on.

When I think of bitterness visually, I imagine a heart. A heart that is covered in a layer of hardness, instead of beating normally, it is restricted to beat within the confines of its limited space.

I believe that an offending incident can lead to offence being taken. If we don’t forgive the incident, we eventually wind up bitter. The unforgiveness festers and takes root in our hearts, causing a hardness of heart.