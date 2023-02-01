“In your anger do not sin”: Do not let the sun go down while you are still angry, and do not give the devil a foothold.

(Ephesians 4:26-27 NIV)

In a chapter all about living a new life with Jesus, we find the title verse.

Right in the midst of a passage around futile thought lives, hard hearts, lying, stealing and foul language we find this gem around anger.

Now, I love that God gives us permission to feel the emotion of anger.

He is not telling us to behave like robots who respond only with positive emotions all day every day. He knows we are frail and human and will occasionally feel upset, which may demonstrate itself in anger.

The advice, however, is not to sin. To not let anger have more rule in our lives than it should.

We are not to let the day end whilst we are still angry. It is too risky. It can give the enemy an opportunity to wreak havoc in our relationships and in our lives.

The advice to not let the sun go down whilst we are still angry, though very basic and straightforward, can be a little more complex to follow through on.

Anger can become an all-consuming force that takes over our rational thinking and damages our ability to think clearly. We may lash out, hurting those around us with our tongues…or worse.

There is, however, hope.