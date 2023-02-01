Charmain Hibberd
Creative Media Assistant
CBN Europe
‘Most important of all, continue to show deep love for each other, for love covers a multitude of sins.’
(1 Peter 4:8 NLT)
We all know that anger, jealousy, greed, bitterness, lust and hatred are not preferable to love. I’m not breaking any new ground there! But in the midst of feeling one of these difficult states of being, it can be tempting to let them overtake our better judgement.
It is for this reason that we have written this devotional.
May each day encourage you to measure your responses and reactions to the variety of situations we can be presented with and choose love.
It is not always easy. When you have been hurt, let down badly, or feel pulled around by your flesh, it may seem more reasonable to turn to a jealous heart or a bitter spirit. Let’s commit to fight for love and love one another deeply because, as our title scripture says, it covers a multitude of sins.
So, to recap –
- Anger lashes out, love speaks kindly.
- Jealousy begrudges others their blessings, love trusts that what is meant for you will be yours.
- Greed desires excess, love is satisfied with what one has.
- Bitterness holds on to offence, love releases forgiveness.
- Lust demands gratification in the moment, love waits for the right time.
- Hatred weighs us down, love lifts us – and others – up.
If you have found any of the subjects in this devotional triggering, please call our HopeLine here at CBN Europe on 0300 561 0700. We would love to stand with you in prayer.