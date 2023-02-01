‘Most important of all, continue to show deep love for each other, for love covers a multitude of sins.’

(1 Peter 4:8 NLT)

We all know that anger, jealousy, greed, bitterness, lust and hatred are not preferable to love. I’m not breaking any new ground there! But in the midst of feeling one of these difficult states of being, it can be tempting to let them overtake our better judgement.

It is for this reason that we have written this devotional.

May each day encourage you to measure your responses and reactions to the variety of situations we can be presented with and choose love.

It is not always easy. When you have been hurt, let down badly, or feel pulled around by your flesh, it may seem more reasonable to turn to a jealous heart or a bitter spirit. Let’s commit to fight for love and love one another deeply because, as our title scripture says, it covers a multitude of sins.