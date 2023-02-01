If anyone claims, “I am living in the light,” but hates a fellow believer, that person is still living in darkness. Anyone who loves a fellow believer is living in the light and does not cause others to stumble. But anyone who hates a fellow believer is still living and walking in darkness. Such a person does not know the way to go, having been blinded by the darkness.

(1 John 2:9-11 NLT)

Hate is a strong word.

It can be thrown around quite casually, as in ‘Oh, I hate olives’ or ‘I hate it when it’s so cold.’

But then there are the much more serious kinds of hatred, hatred that causes division and segregation amongst us.

The Bible is very clear on the subject of hate. It goes as far as to say that ‘Anyone who hates another brother or sister is really a murderer at heart.’ (1 John 3:15 NLT)

Clearly, this is a subject that God takes very seriously.

However, there are places in the Bible where we are encouraged to hate.