Charmain Hibberd
Creative Media Assistant
CBN Europe
If anyone claims, “I am living in the light,” but hates a fellow believer, that person is still living in darkness. Anyone who loves a fellow believer is living in the light and does not cause others to stumble. But anyone who hates a fellow believer is still living and walking in darkness. Such a person does not know the way to go, having been blinded by the darkness.
(1 John 2:9-11 NLT)
Hate is a strong word.
It can be thrown around quite casually, as in ‘Oh, I hate olives’ or ‘I hate it when it’s so cold.’
But then there are the much more serious kinds of hatred, hatred that causes division and segregation amongst us.
The Bible is very clear on the subject of hate. It goes as far as to say that ‘Anyone who hates another brother or sister is really a murderer at heart.’ (1 John 3:15 NLT)
Clearly, this is a subject that God takes very seriously.
However, there are places in the Bible where we are encouraged to hate.
If you are harbouring an intense dislike – or hatred towards a fellow believer, may I encourage you to take time out to search your heart.
These places exist in the likes of:
- Psalm 26:5 – ‘I hate the gatherings of those who do evil, and I refuse to join in with the wicked.’
- Psalm 97:10 – ‘You who love the Lord, hate evil!’
- Proverbs 13:5 – ‘The godly hate lies; the wicked cause shame and disgrace.’
- Proverbs 6:16-19 – ‘There are six things the Lord hates – no, seven things he detests: haughty eyes, a lying tongue, hands that kill the innocent, a heart that plots evil, feet that race to do wrong, a false witness who pours out lies, a person who sows discord in a family.’
Evil. Lies. Pride. Wrong.
The Lord hates them all and we are encouraged to as well.
But, as our title verse teaches us, we cannot claim to be followers of Jesus, living in the light of His salvation, and also hate another believer. Hate is considered something that seeps into our hearts and causes a dark shadow. It is not the way of the light nor does it help us to see clearly.
Why do you have such a strong dislike of this person?
What do you think the root of the issue is?
Is there room for reconciliation?
Once you have sought the Lord on these questions and addressed your own heart, it is my hope that you will have unearthed the real reason for your hatred and will choose love instead.
Martin Luther King Jr put it like this:
“I have decided to stick with love… hate is too great a burden to bear.”