‘Jesus entered Jericho and made his way through the town. There was a man there named Zacchaeus. He was the chief tax collector in the region, and he had become very rich.

(Luke 19:1-2 NLT)

As human beings, we are all prone to wanting more.

We see the latest iPhone or laptop and our minds begin to scheme how we might get our hands on it. Or a beautiful dress catches our eye and, despite owning more than enough dresses for any one person, we start counting our money to see if we can afford to get it.

Now, iPhones, laptops and nice dresses are, in and of themselves, not necessarily a bad thing. But the excessive desire for more wealth and possessions has a name – greed.

We meet a man who displays a level of greed in the book of Luke in the New Testament. Zacchaeus is a very wealthy man and, being the chief tax collector of the region, we can safely assume that he – materially speaking – wants for nothing.

Then Jesus comes along.

Now, for some reason or another, Zacchaeus really wanted meet Jesus.

He had likely heard about all of the miraculous things that Jesus had been doing and wanted to see Him for himself. So, he climbs a tree to get a better look at Jesus.

As Jesus passes by, He pauses, looks up at Zacchaeus and calls him by name…

“Zacchaeus!” he said. “Quick, come down! I must be a guest in your home today.”

(Luke 19:5 NLT)