Charmain Hibberd
Creative Media Assistant
CBN Europe
‘Jesus entered Jericho and made his way through the town. There was a man there named Zacchaeus. He was the chief tax collector in the region, and he had become very rich.
(Luke 19:1-2 NLT)
As human beings, we are all prone to wanting more.
We see the latest iPhone or laptop and our minds begin to scheme how we might get our hands on it. Or a beautiful dress catches our eye and, despite owning more than enough dresses for any one person, we start counting our money to see if we can afford to get it.
Now, iPhones, laptops and nice dresses are, in and of themselves, not necessarily a bad thing. But the excessive desire for more wealth and possessions has a name – greed.
We meet a man who displays a level of greed in the book of Luke in the New Testament. Zacchaeus is a very wealthy man and, being the chief tax collector of the region, we can safely assume that he – materially speaking – wants for nothing.
Then Jesus comes along.
Now, for some reason or another, Zacchaeus really wanted meet Jesus.
He had likely heard about all of the miraculous things that Jesus had been doing and wanted to see Him for himself. So, he climbs a tree to get a better look at Jesus.
As Jesus passes by, He pauses, looks up at Zacchaeus and calls him by name…
“Zacchaeus!” he said. “Quick, come down! I must be a guest in your home today.”
(Luke 19:5 NLT)
The people of Jericho, knowing Zaccheaus and his character and work, grumbled. They were not impressed that Jesus would ask to go to such an individual’s house.
But neither Jesus nor Zaccheaus cared.
Something happened to Zacchaeus as soon as he was in Jesus’ presence. All of a sudden, he knew that the way he had been living – greedily – was wrong. And he makes a grand statement of change…
Meanwhile, Zacchaeus stood before the Lord and said, “I will give half my wealth to the poor, Lord, and if I have cheated people on their taxes, I will give them back four times as much!”
Jesus responded, “Salvation has come to this home today, for this man has shown himself to be a true son of Abraham.
(Luke 19:8-9 NLT)
Zaccheaus had been changed by Jesus. He went from being a man of greed to a man of repentance and generosity.
We are told not to store up treasures on this earth (see Matthew 6:19). It is a waste of a life. A life that would be better poured out for the Kingdom of God.
Where greed says I need more, love says I have all that I need. Let us be content with what we have. Nothing more, nothing less.
After all, Godliness and contentment are great gain (see 1 Timothy 6:6.)