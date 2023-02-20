Humanitarian Efforts in Türkiye

It took the convoy nine hours to make what would normally be a four-hour trip because of intense traffic heading into the disaster zone. A wide-scale humanitarian effort involving charitable organisations and rescue teams from around the world is now underway. CBN’s Operation Blessing’s staff and volunteers are right in the middle of it.

The death toll in Türkiye and Syria has risen to over 46,000. Our head of International Disaster Relief, Diego Traverso, said, “I never thought in 10 years of working in disasters that the magnitude of this disaster was possible. The despair and the suffering are huge, and Operation Blessing is here to support the victims.”

The disaster zone is being compared to the size of Great Britain, and the earthquake has affected as many as 14 million people. Almost every building in the city of Hatay, where we’re now working, is either uninhabitable or completely destroyed.

Thankfully, with help from compassionate friends like you, we are on the ground doing relief work in Türkiye. We’re receiving truckloads of vital supplies and distributing them in some of the hardest-hit areas. We’re handing out relief items like food, drinks, diapers, fuel, solar lights, and hot meals. Our team of staff and volunteers, including members of YWAM, is multinational, multilingual, and multigenerational.