Hope in the Grieving

Outwardly Debbie really was wasting away, in every sense of the word, but when Jesus released her from her torment and suffering, she was instantly and inwardly renewed. She was in a place where every tear was wiped from her eyes; a place where there was “no more death or mourning or crying or pain”. (Revelation 21:4 – NIV)

This was the living hope that flooded my heart and soul; an eternal assurance that one day I would see her again in our Father’s House!

I suddenly understood that God did come when I called!

Yes, God could have healed my sister and restored her ‘my way’ but He didn’t. Now she is wholly and completely free! My best hope for her could never have achieved this, but God’s hope at work in her life and death, did.

This living hope at work in a devastating situation not only paved the way for her rescue but also my salvation. God’s kindness and grace know no bounds! It is absolutely true that God works everything together for the good of those who love Him and are called according to His purpose. (Romans 8:28).

The presence of God is not the absence of heartache and struggle in our lives. But if we allow the living hope of Jesus Christ to anchor our hearts and souls, then we can live in complete assurance that any physical end is not an eternal one!

Through any valley of death that we should walk, be encouraged that Jesus has gone ahead of us. His rod and His staff will comfort us. But how? How can 2 pieces of wood bring any comfort in such a time of anguish?

Well…two pieces of wood once stood on a hill at the top of another valley so that you and I could pass from death to life. The Cross of Jesus Christ will never lose its power, even in the midst of any grief or loss.

“We have this hope as an anchor for the soul, firm and secure. It enters the inner sanctuary behind the curtain, where our forerunner, Jesus, has entered on our behalf” – Hebrews 6:19 – (NIV)

It is through the Cross that Hope was made manifest. Through Jesus we can know God’s eternal comfort and peace; a living hope in the face of death and a light in the darkest of times.

