Love in the Community

Have you ever wondered how you could reach your neighbours with the love of Christ? Can you make an impact in the world around you? There are many problems in the world that we cannot solve. We may give to charity, pray or maybe even to work for one of the many organisations making a difference.

There is also a world at our own fingertips; those who live in the streets and houses around us, those who shop in the same shops or eat and drink in the same pubs and cafes. These are our neighbours and they are everywhere.

We may not be able to immediately give them the gospel, but we can start by building relationships. If we are able, maybe we can join a club in our area, a choir, a reading group, or even a gym! Perhaps even talking to the one who always comes to the café at the same time as you, but sits there alone? These are places we have been called to impact, showing the love of God through relationship.

Jesus modelled this by meeting people where they were. He walked along the seashore and called some men to Himself. These men would have been tough and strong as fishermen, even more so than our modern-day equivalent. Jesus began to build a relationship with these men. He didn’t start with telling them all the things they have done wrong, but he began with loving them, taking the time to get to know them. He taught them about God’s love and God’s ways in a language that they would understand. Often, teaching them using stories and parables.

He taught them for three years until they were ready to hear the reason He came to earth – the work of the cross. He got to know these men and to build up a trust with them, so much so that they would listen to what he told them, even though these things were difficult for them to hear.