3 Easter Misconceptions

This year we believe it would be poignant to take a step back and look at Easter from a zoomed-out perspective. Let’s explore 3 classic misconceptions about Easter that can rob the beauty of the season.

Misconception 1: It’s all about chocolate eggs and fluffy bunnies.

No doubt, we are all excited about being visited by the infamous easter bunny and consuming much chocolate over this Easter period. There is nothing wrong with this. It is a wonderful way to slow down, enjoy the bank holiday weekend and indulge a little.

But when the balance is tipped in favour of chocolate and bunnies instead of death, resurrection, and eternal life – we have missed something!

Let us commit this year to put the credit card down, leave the chocolate alone for 5 minutes and remember the real reason for the season.

Jesus. His death. His resurrection. His victory. Our victory.

Misconception 2: Easter is a sub-holiday; Christmas is the big deal .

Now, I am not deterring from the magic and wonder that Christmastime brings. It is a beautiful part of the year when we get to celebrate our Saviour’s birth, the moment He entered the world as Immanuel. God with us.

My emphasis is that we should consider the magnitude of Easter and realign our thinking on how powerful the Easter season is.

It is wonderful that Jesus came and lived a human life for 33 years, experiencing the full spectrum of emotion and life. But His purpose in doing this was to be crucified; to die and to be raised to life again!

Surely this makes Easter a pivotal celebration in our year. One certainly worthy of our devotion and attention.