Truth 1: There Will Be Another Christmas

There’s an extraordinary pressure to make each Christmas better than the last. Bigger presents, better food, more excitement, etc etc. This is an exhausting and unnecessary burden. Just because the retailers and the businesses are all trying to outdo each other, doesn’t mean we have to join in. If this Christmas flops, then it flops. There truly is always next year.

Truth 2: Your Best Is Good Enough

You can only do what you can do. Who doesn’t wish they had an unlimited budget to treat their kids and loved ones, with all the time in the world, with a well stocked M&S fridge to feed everyone and anyone? Yet that’s almost certainly not the case (if that is you, please message me directly because I’d like to come to you for Christmas). You can only do what you can do. Your best is good enough. Christmas is not a performance, it’s a celebration.

Truth 3: It Really Is All About Jesus

The reason for the season right? The frenzy of festivities can mean we miss that this time of year is about one thing and one thing only: Jesus Christ has come. We seem to think that little baby Jesus isn’t able to handle our mess like grown up, Jan-Nov Jesus. Not so. He’s still waiting, offering us rest over stress. This Christmas, the best gift could be that you learn abiding over striving.