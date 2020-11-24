Putting the ‘Christ’ back into Christmas has become a popular topic for Christians over the last few years. As our culture, and consequently Christmas, marches ever further away from a Christian worldview, Christians have to find creative and effective ways to remember why we are celebrating Christmas at all.

This is especially important for parents and families. Almost everything your children experience regarding Christmas will have little to do with the coming of Christ. There’s still some semblance of recognition within schools (nativities, carol services, etc) but we should never outsource Deuteronomy 11:19 to an educational system. It’s our job as the Church and as Christians to explain and ground ourselves in the reason for the season. Rather than muttering about how difficult culture makes it, let’s focus our energy and time on ‘training our children in the way they should go’.

Here’s some suggestions for how you can do that, this Christmas. If you’ve got more, we’d love to hear them in the comments section!