6 Quotes About The Real Meaning of Christmas!
By Fin Sheridan
It’s easy to get distracted by all the lights, shopping and trimmings of Christmas so we’ve grabbed some of our favourite quotes to help keep you focused on the real meaning of Christmas!
“The Son of God became a man to enable men to become sons of God.” – C S Lewis
“You can never truly enjoy Christmas until you can look up into the Father’s face and tell him you have received his Christmas gift.” – John J Rice
“Mild He lays His Glory by
Born that man no more may die
Born to raise the sons of earth
Born to give them second birth
Hark! the herald angels sing
Glory to the new-born King” – Charles Wesley
What’s your favourite Christmas quote?
“The hinge of history is on the door of a Bethlehem stable.” – Ralph Washington Sockman (best name ever? Maybe!)
“For to us a child is born, to us a son is given, and the government will be on his shoulders. And he will be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace.” – Isaiah 9:6
“Seeing is believing, but sometimes the most real things in the world are the things we can’t see.” — The Conductor, The Polar Express – an unlikely source!
