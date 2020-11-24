It’s easy to get distracted by all the lights, shopping and trimmings of Christmas so we’ve grabbed some of our favourite quotes to help keep you focused on the real meaning of Christmas!

“The Son of God became a man to enable men to become sons of God.” – C S Lewis

“You can never truly enjoy Christmas until you can look up into the Father’s face and tell him you have received his Christmas gift.” – John J Rice

“Mild He lays His Glory by

Born that man no more may die

Born to raise the sons of earth

Born to give them second birth

Hark! the herald angels sing

Glory to the new-born King” – Charles Wesley