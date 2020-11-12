A Heart of Obedience

Some time later God tested Abraham. He said to him, “Abraham!”

“Here I am,” he replied.

Then God said, “Take your son, your only son, whom you love – Isaac – and go to the region of Moriah. Sacrifice him there as a burnt offering on a mountain I will show you.”

(Genesis 22v1-2 NIV)

Same Story, New Eyes

Recently I was drawn to read the account of the testing of Abraham.

Now, I have read this particular part of scripture quite a few times but, as often is the case with God, this time around He highlighted a few new revelations. Each new insight reveals something new in the story of Abraham and Isaac and what it means to be obedient, even in the face of confusion.

I’d love to share these revelations and insights with you today…

Delayed Obedience is Disobedience

Early the next morning Abraham got up and loaded his donkey. He took with him two of his servants and his son Isaac. When he had cut enough wood for the burnt offering, he set out for the place God had told him about.

(Genesis 22v3 NIV)

The first new insight that God gave to me was that Abraham got up early the next morning to begin his journey of sacrifice.

Now, I personally doubt if Abraham got any sleep that night but the fact that he readied himself early that next day proves that he intended to obey God no matter the cost. He did not delay, he did not drag his heels, he was up early and he was ready to do all that God had asked of him.

That speaks to me of radical obedience.

Delayed obedience is really just disobedience at its heart and I love that Abraham did not wait in following God’s instructions to him.