A Prayer For The Anxious Heart

Father God,

Thank you that you are our Shepherd, that you care for us. Thank you that nothing we face in this life is beyond your ability to see us through it.

You are the Alpha and the Omega, the beginning and the end and you have written all of our days in your book. Nothing comes as a surprise to you, Lord.

Father, there are many things that could distract us with anxiety right now. Father God, would you calm our anxious hearts?

Thank you that you encourage us in your Word to consider the birds of the sky that do not sow or reap or gather into barns – and yet you feed them. How much more valuable are we to you than they! (Matthew 6:26).

Father, when anxiety rises up in our hearts, remind us of your faithfulness. Remind us that you have seen us through difficult times in the past and you will continue to do so today and in the future.

You know the plans you have for us, Lord. They are plans to prosper us and not to harm us, plans to give us hope and a future (Jeremiah 29:11).

May we remember that when our hearts and minds feel the pressure of anxiety.

In Jesus’ name,

Amen.