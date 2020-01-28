Balance: Finding Your Rhythm

It is often in those times that our eyes get shifted away from spending time with God because time is at such a premium. What we fail to see is that time spent with God shifts the priority and perception of the demands upon us. Do we truly believe that God has made us and formed us with a unique set of skills and abilities?

If so, then we must realise that there are some things we aren’t meant to be doing. Have you ever been doing a task or even serving in a church department that you are able to operate in, but it’s hard going? Well, the Pastor asked me to do it; or, no-one else put their hand up to volunteer. Sound familiar? God has gifted you and has graced you to operate in certain spheres in your life…not every sphere. It is exactly this which makes the Body of Christ so remarkable. As each does its part (Ephesians 4:16 – NIV) we enter into a beautiful synergy together. The members of the body (that’s you and me) were never created to compete with one another. Rather, we were made to complete one another.

When we each carry the things we were created to carry, the load becomes lighter. In other words, we find our groove. Matthew 11:28-29 says;

“Are you tired? Worn out? Burned out on religion? Come to me. Get away with me and you’ll recover your life. I’ll show you how to take a real rest. Walk with me and work with me—watch how I do it. Learn the unforced rhythms of grace. I won’t lay anything heavy or ill-fitting on you. Keep company with me and you’ll learn to live freely and lightly.” (MSG)