Two Simple Words

Now, I am not a ‘busy’ person. I was already moving at a medium pace of life prior to the virus that has put our world at a virtual standstill. But there remained a stillness inside me that has come to the surface as these Covid-19 circumstances have unfolded.

My heart breaks for those who are on the frontline of this pandemic. The patients, Doctors, Nurses, healthcare workers, shop clerks and beyond who are giving more than just service but also risking their own personal safety in doing so.

As someone who is not fulfilling a frontline role, I have had the privilege to take stock of this time and consider what it all means.

Be still.

These two simple words can be found in Psalm 46:10 and are often quoted. If you look up this verse in The Passion Translation, the headline to the whole Psalm is ‘God on our side’.

Be still. God is on our side.

The whole verse goes like this:

‘Surrender your anxiety! Be silent and stop your striving and you will see that I am God. I am the God above all the nations, and I will be exalted throughout the whole earth.’

If this season that we find ourselves in has shown me anything, it’s how ‘busy’ we had become.

Yes, the awful circumstances that have led to this slower pace are not desirable in any way shape or form, but surely God can use this change of events in history for good?