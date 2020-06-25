I am drawn in by the architects ‘vision’, captivated by how the structures get from paper to a habitable dwelling. As I watched one of these shows the other day, I began to think about how this process works for us in our journey of faith.

We have the blueprint for building in the palm of our hand. The Word of God that instructs, corrects and edifies. This is the ultimate guide for how to build well; for building things that will last far into the future, into eternity itself.

Yet so often we ignore the instruction given by the Master Architect and make decisions that contradict His blueprint. In many ways, we are saying that we know better. I’m not sure we would as quickly dismiss the expertise of our architect when it came to a physical building. It’s like swapping the crafted, detailed plan for a picture of a house drawn by a child.

If we handed our contractors a scruffily drawn picture and asked them to build that, they would think we were crazy. In the natural, we would never do that. We understand our limitations and submit to the expertise and authority of those trained in the trades we are enlisting to build the house.