BE ANXIOUS FOR NOTHING

“Don’t be pulled in different directions or worried about a thing. Be saturated in prayer throughout each day, offering your faith-filled requests before God with overflowing gratitude. Tell him every detail of your life, then God’s wonderful peace that transcends human understanding, will make the answers known to you through Jesus Christ.”

Philippians 4:6-7 (TPT)

Don’t worry – easy to say, less easy to do.

There are so many unpredictable things in this world and so many things that can go wrong.

Political climate, austerity measures. All the uncertainty around us can overshadow the God who holds it all. Though changes in government, work or family can throw us off course, He remains unchanged, steadfast and sure.

I’m no dancer, but I have a signature move that I will always use on the dancefloor. A sure fire, go-to, classic shape that seems to go with any song. So, with the soundtrack of life ever-changing in front of you, what is your ‘go-to’ move; pray or worry?

The bible tells us to be saturated in prayer. It encourages us to give those worries over to God, laying them down, in faith, at His feet. As we do this, God gifts us something in return; peace beyond understanding. Our choice is whether we pick up our worry or hold on to peace because you can’t hold both.

As you pray, picture the things you are worried about in your hands. Lift your hands and say God, I give you my worry/anxiety/concern. As you bring your hands back down say, and I receive your peace.

We stand with you as you hand over these things to God. Remember, heaven may be silent, but it is not deaf. He hears you and holds you in His hands.

“Pour out all your worries and stress upon him and leave them there, for he always tenderly cares for you.”