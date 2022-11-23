WHY PRAY?

“This is what the Lord says, he who made the earth, the Lord who formed it and established it—the Lord is his name: ‘Call to me and I will answer you and tell you great and unsearchable things you do not know.’”

– Jeremiah 33:2-3 (NIV)

Prayer is a foundation of faith, but have you ever wondered why we do it?

Our faith is not based on religion, but on relationship with Jesus.

Communication is a foundational building block in any healthy relationship.

Whether in marriage, friendships or with God. Prayer is simply time spent chatting to your best friend. Talking through the celebrations, trials and tribulations of life and listening to His voice as He responds.

However, prayer is also about a perspective shift. Whether we bow our heads, raise our eyes or kneel to do so, we shift the attention from ourselves onto Him.

As it says in Jeremiah, prayer holds the key to unlocking revelation from heaven, so if you need a reason, it’s a pretty good start.

Spend a moment today to call out to Him, listen for His reply and write down what He says.

He will answer you.