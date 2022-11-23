Adam Howard CBN Europe | Content and Marketing Assistant
by Adam Howard

Media Content Manager, Orphan’s Promise Global

Featured Articles
7 Days Ablaze - Day Seven
READ MORE
7 Days Ablaze – Day Seven
7 Days Ablaze - Day Six
READ MORE
7 Days Ablaze – Day Six
Building Hope In Romania
READ MORE
Building Hope In Romania

Subscribe

Email me exciting news, updates and promotions.

By submitting this form you agree to the CBN Europe privacy policy.

WHY PRAY? 

“This is what the Lord says, he who made the earth, the Lord who formed it and established it—the Lord is his name: ‘Call to me and I will answer you and tell you great and unsearchable things you do not know.’”

– Jeremiah 33:2-3 (NIV)

Prayer is a foundation of faith, but have you ever wondered why we do it?

Our faith is not based on religion, but on relationship with Jesus.

Communication is a foundational building block in any healthy relationship.

Whether in marriage, friendships or with God. Prayer is simply time spent chatting to your best friend. Talking through the celebrations, trials and tribulations of life and listening to His voice as He responds.

However, prayer is also about a perspective shift. Whether we bow our heads, raise our eyes or kneel to do so, we shift the attention from ourselves onto Him.

As it says in Jeremiah, prayer holds the key to unlocking revelation from heaven, so if you need a reason, it’s a pretty good start.

Spend a moment today to call out to Him, listen for His reply and write down what He says.

He will answer you.

Our faith is not based on religion, but on relationship with Jesus.

Other CBN DEVOs

7 Days Ablaze - Day Seven
READ MORE

7 Days Ablaze – Day Seven

November 23, 2022
7 Days Ablaze - Day Six
READ MORE

7 Days Ablaze – Day Six

November 23, 2022
7 Days Ablaze - Day Five
READ MORE

7 Days Ablaze – Day Five

November 23, 2022
7 Days Ablaze - Day Four
READ MORE

7 Days Ablaze – Day Four

November 23, 2022
7 Days Ablaze - Day Three
READ MORE

7 Days Ablaze – Day Three

November 23, 2022
7 Days Ablaze - Day Two
READ MORE

7 Days Ablaze – Day Two

November 23, 2022
Exploring Easter - Day Seven
READ MORE

Exploring Easter – Day Seven

November 23, 2022
Exploring Easter - Day Six
READ MORE

Exploring Easter – Day Six

November 23, 2022
Exploring Easter - Day Five
READ MORE

Exploring Easter – Day Five

November 23, 2022
Exploring Easter - Day Four
READ MORE

Exploring Easter – Day Four

November 23, 2022
Exploring Easter - Day Three
READ MORE

Exploring Easter – Day Three

November 23, 2022
Exploring Easter - Day Two
READ MORE

Exploring Easter – Day Two

November 23, 2022
Exploring Easter - Day One
READ MORE

Exploring Easter – Day One

November 23, 2022
Load more

Subscribe

Email me exciting news, updates and promotions.

By submitting this form you agree to the CBN Europe privacy policy.

Subscribe

Email me exciting news, updates and promotions.

By submitting this form you agree to the CBN Europe privacy policy.

 in CBN DEVO

Leave a Comment

0

Keep in touch?

Email me exciting news, updates and promotions.

By submitting this form you agree to the CBN Europe privacy policy.