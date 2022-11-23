Adam Howard CBN Europe | Content and Marketing Assistant
by Adam Howard

Media Content Manager, Orphan’s Promise Global

IF MY PEOPLE

“If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land.”

  • 2 Chronicles 7:14 (NIV)

As a passionate Welshman, revival runs through my veins.

I long to see the power and presence of God poured out across this nation and to the nations beyond, as I am sure you do.

So many moves of God started not with fancy programs or structures, but with a simple, passionate cry of prayer. We can make it so complicated sometimes.

The scripture is clear and full of promises. God’s part is set; He will hear, He will forgive, and He will heal. As we come, in spite of our weakness and fragility, knowing that we can do nothing apart from Him. As we earnestly seek His face, He will meet us on the other side of our prayers. However, it all hangs upon one word: if.

Our ‘if’ is like the tap on a bath. The water is there, ready to flow, but the tap needs to be turned. I believe that prayer is the key to turning the tap and releasing the flow that awaits.

Lord, we long to see you flow like a mighty river through the nations, bringing life and hope to all in its wake. Lord, flood the nations with your goodness and glory. Humble me, Father. Fan the flame in me, that I might seek you more. Send revival, Lord, and start with me. In Jesus’ name, amen.

