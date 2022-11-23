Adam Howard CBN Europe | Content and Marketing Assistant
by Adam Howard

Media Content Manager, Orphan’s Promise Global

FAITHFUL IN PRAYER

“Be joyful in hope, patient in affliction, faithful in prayer.” 

  • Romans 12:12 (NIV)

What are the things that set us apart from the world?

When hard times come, what do we show the world?

As believers in Christ, we have a knowledge that what we see and experience here in this life is not the fullness of existence. We know that there is greater ahead in eternity, yet in the midst of life here, we can forget that.

When the things we yearn for are not yet here, do we remain hopeful? Are we trusting that what He has spoken over us will be fulfilled? In our valley seasons, are we still singing as loudly as we do when on the mountaintop?

When heaven seems silent, do we still pray in the knowledge that He hears? Sometimes our flesh takes over and humanity shines brighter than eternity.

It is in these moments that our spirit speaks to our flesh and soul, like the Psalmist in Psalm 42:11. A decision our will; the this I must do, takes control and reminds us of the truth.

Today, I pray Romans 12 over you. I pray that the Lord would enable you, by the Holy Spirit, to be joyful in the waiting. To be long-suffering through the trial. And fervently consistent in your prayers.

I pray that come what may, your ‘this I must do’ speaks louder than your circumstances and situations.

I pray that come what may, your 'this I must do' speaks louder than your circumstances and situations.

