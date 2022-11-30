Gift Eight – Joy

Christmas is a time of joy. We find joy in giving gifts, decorating trees, spending time with family and – of course – enjoying our favourite food.

Joy is something we all search for. We long for joy in our lives and long to see others experience that joy too. We can find joy in many things in this world, but pure and lasting joy can only be found in Jesus.

“You make known to me the path of life; in your presence there is fullness of joy; at your right hand are pleasures forevermore.”

Psalm 16:11 (ESV)

But even the joy we find in the Christmas season does not last. Once December has passed, often so does the Christmas spirit. However, as this verse tells us – in His presence there is fullness of joy. We can experience that fullness at all times of the year because we have access to His presence in every season, forever.

I love this quote; “Joy is not necessarily the absence of suffering; it is the presence of God.” – Sam Storms

Reading this shifted my perspective on joy completely. Suffering, pain or circumstance do not determine whether we have joy or not, being in the presence of God does. There is nothing that can steal our joy because we have the presence of God with us always!

Today, my encouragement is simple – seek His presence, because out of His presence flows a deep and lasting joy.