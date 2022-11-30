Laura Dijkens, Digital Media Assistant, CBN Europe
by Laura Spratt

Marketing Assistant (Graphics), CBN Europe

Christmas Presence - Day Eight
Christmas Presence – Day Twelve
Christmas Presence - Day Eleven
Christmas Presence – Day Eleven
Building Hope In Romania
Building Hope In Romania

Gift Eight – Joy

Christmas is a time of joy. We find joy in giving gifts, decorating trees, spending time with family and – of course – enjoying our favourite food.

Joy is something we all search for. We long for joy in our lives and long to see others experience that joy too. We can find joy in many things in this world, but pure and lasting joy can only be found in Jesus.

“You make known to me the path of life; in your presence there is fullness of joy; at your right hand are pleasures forevermore.”

  • Psalm 16:11 (ESV)

But even the joy we find in the Christmas season does not last. Once December has passed, often so does the Christmas spirit. However, as this verse tells us – in His presence there is fullness of joy. We can experience that fullness at all times of the year because we have access to His presence in every season, forever.

I love this quote; “Joy is not necessarily the absence of suffering; it is the presence of God.” – Sam Storms

Reading this shifted my perspective on joy completely. Suffering, pain or circumstance do not determine whether we have joy or not, being in the presence of God does. There is nothing that can steal our joy because we have the presence of God with us always!

Today, my encouragement is simple – seek His presence, because out of His presence flows a deep and lasting joy.

“You make known to me the path of life; in your presence there is fullness of joy; at your right hand are pleasures forevermore.”

  • Psalm 16:11 (ESV)

Christmas Presence - Day Twelve
Christmas Presence – Day Twelve

December 1, 2022
Christmas Presence - Day Eleven
Christmas Presence – Day Eleven

December 1, 2022
Christmas Presence - Day Ten
Christmas Presence – Day Ten

December 1, 2022
Christmas Presence - Day Nine
Christmas Presence – Day Nine

November 30, 2022
Christmas Presence - Day Seven
Christmas Presence – Day Seven

November 30, 2022
Christmas Presence - Day Six
Christmas Presence – Day Six

November 30, 2022
Christmas Presence - Day Five
Christmas Presence – Day Five

November 30, 2022
Christmas Presence - Day Four
Christmas Presence – Day Four

November 30, 2022
Christmas Presence - Day Three
Christmas Presence – Day Three

November 30, 2022
Christmas Presence - Day Two
Christmas Presence – Day Two

November 30, 2022
Christmas Presence - Day One
Christmas Presence – Day One

November 30, 2022
Mother's Day Reflections - Day Three
Mother's Day Reflections – Day Three
November 30, 2022

November 30, 2022
Mother's Day Reflections - Day Two
Mother’s Day Reflections – Day Two

November 30, 2022
Mother's Day Reflections - Day One
Mother’s Day Reflections – Day One

November 30, 2022
7 Days Ablaze - Day Seven
7 Days Ablaze – Day Seven

November 23, 2022
7 Days Ablaze - Day Six
7 Days Ablaze – Day Six

November 23, 2022
7 Days Ablaze - Day Five
7 Days Ablaze – Day Five

November 23, 2022
7 Days Ablaze - Day Four
7 Days Ablaze – Day Four

November 23, 2022
7 Days Ablaze - Day Three
7 Days Ablaze – Day Three

November 23, 2022
7 Days Ablaze - Day Two
7 Days Ablaze – Day Two

November 23, 2022
7 Days Ablaze - Day One
7 Days Ablaze – Day One

November 23, 2022
Exploring Easter - Day Seven
Exploring Easter – Day Seven

November 23, 2022
Exploring Easter - Day Six
Exploring Easter – Day Six

November 23, 2022
Exploring Easter - Day Five
Exploring Easter – Day Five

November 23, 2022
Exploring Easter - Day Four
Exploring Easter – Day Four

November 23, 2022
Exploring Easter - Day Three
Exploring Easter – Day Three

November 23, 2022
Exploring Easter - Day Two
Exploring Easter – Day Two

November 23, 2022
Exploring Easter - Day One
Exploring Easter – Day One

November 23, 2022
