Gift Eleven – Grace

“But because of his great love for us, God, who is rich in mercy, made us alive with Christ even when we were dead in transgressions – it is by grace you have been saved.”

Ephesians 2:4-5 (NIV)

Without the gift of grace, freedom would not be ours. It is because of grace that we are saved. It is because of the love, mercy and goodness of God that we can live in and hold onto a beautiful promise of life in Christ.

The definition of grace is “the free and unmerited favour of God”. You are highly favoured in the eyes of your Heavenly Father and there is nothing that you could do to change or deserve that.

“He has saved us and called us to a holy life—not because of anything we have done but because of his own purpose and grace. This grace was given us in Christ Jesus before the beginning of time.”

2 Timothy 1:9 (NIV)

His grace covers everything. Every sin, every heart, every day.

Remember the gift of grace. Remember the times that God has been graceful to you. Remember the reason we have grace – Jesus.

This Christmas share the gift of grace with someone that does not yet know Jesus. Tell them why His birth is a reason to celebrate. Let them know about grace – a free gift that they have access to every day of the year.

God loves every person on our earth more than we can imagine, but not everyone knows it. Let’s pray for our neighbours, friends, colleagues and family that they may know the love and grace of Jesus.

May this Christmas reveal the grace of God in everything we do.