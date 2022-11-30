Gift Five – Family

Christmas is a celebration of family – our own families and our family with Jesus as believers.

A Saviour was born into our world to bring us into God’s family. When we accept Jesus into our hearts, we not only become family with Him but also with each other. We share a bond that is so special; it was designed to unify us in Christ.

“Just as a body, though one, has many parts, but all its many parts form one body, so it is with Christ. For we were all baptised by one Spirit so as to form one body – whether Jews or Gentiles, slave or free – and we were all given the one Spirit to drink.”

1 Corinthians 12:12-13 (NIV)

We have a specific part to play in the body of Christ. A part that only we can fulfil. When we play our unique parts and work together as a family, God will move mightily through us!

Family is powerful and out of family flows freedom, breakthrough, hope and love.

But sometimes, being family can be challenging. When differences separate, hurt and betrayal break down the trust and bond that once was. For some of us, being a family may be an idea that doesn’t bring good thoughts to mind. However, with the help of Jesus, there is nothing that cannot be repaired and made well.

When we fix our eyes on His bigger picture and open our hearts to Him, He will heal and mend the hurt that has separated us.

“Be completely humble and gentle; be patient, bearing with one another in love. Make every effort to keep the unity of the Spirit through the bond of peace.”

Ephesians 4:2-3 (NIV)

This Christmas allow Jesus to fill you with fresh vision, passion and excitement for your part in the body of Christ. Before you even existed, God knew exactly what your unique and important part would be. He delights in you!

Maybe you know someone that is doubting their significance in God’s plan. Why not come alongside them and encourage them? We are called to love each other and spur each other on just as Jesus did.

Let this Christmas be one of family!