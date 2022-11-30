Laura Dijkens, Digital Media Assistant, CBN Europe
by Laura Spratt

Marketing Assistant (Graphics), CBN Europe

Featured Articles
Christmas Presence - Day Twelve
READ MORE
Christmas Presence – Day Twelve
Christmas Presence - Day Eleven
READ MORE
Christmas Presence – Day Eleven
Building Hope In Romania
READ MORE
Building Hope In Romania

Subscribe

Email me exciting news, updates and promotions.

By submitting this form you agree to the CBN Europe privacy policy.

Gift Five – Family

Christmas is a celebration of family – our own families and our family with Jesus as believers.

A Saviour was born into our world to bring us into God’s family. When we accept Jesus into our hearts, we not only become family with Him but also with each other. We share a bond that is so special; it was designed to unify us in Christ.

“Just as a body, though one, has many parts, but all its many parts form one body, so it is with Christ. For we were all baptised by one Spirit so as to form one body – whether Jews or Gentiles, slave or free – and we were all given the one Spirit to drink.”

  • 1 Corinthians 12:12-13 (NIV)

We have a specific part to play in the body of Christ. A part that only we can fulfil. When we play our unique parts and work together as a family, God will move mightily through us!

Family is powerful and out of family flows freedom, breakthrough, hope and love.

But sometimes, being family can be challenging. When differences separate, hurt and betrayal break down the trust and bond that once was. For some of us, being a family may be an idea that doesn’t bring good thoughts to mind. However, with the help of Jesus, there is nothing that cannot be repaired and made well.

When we fix our eyes on His bigger picture and open our hearts to Him, He will heal and mend the hurt that has separated us.

“Be completely humble and gentle; be patient, bearing with one another in love. Make every effort to keep the unity of the Spirit through the bond of peace.” 

  • Ephesians 4:2-3 (NIV)

This Christmas allow Jesus to fill you with fresh vision, passion and excitement for your part in the body of Christ. Before you even existed, God knew exactly what your unique and important part would be. He delights in you!

Maybe you know someone that is doubting their significance in God’s plan. Why not come alongside them and encourage them? We are called to love each other and spur each other on just as Jesus did.

Let this Christmas be one of family! 

Family is powerful and out of family flows freedom, breakthrough, hope and love.  

Related Articles

Christmas Presence - Day Twelve
READ MORE

Christmas Presence – Day Twelve

December 1, 2022
Christmas Presence - Day Eleven
READ MORE

Christmas Presence – Day Eleven

December 1, 2022
Christmas Presence - Day Ten
READ MORE

Christmas Presence – Day Ten

December 1, 2022
Christmas Presence - Day Nine
READ MORE

Christmas Presence – Day Nine

November 30, 2022
Christmas Presence - Day Eight
READ MORE

Christmas Presence – Day Eight

November 30, 2022
Christmas Presence - Day Seven
READ MORE

Christmas Presence – Day Seven

November 30, 2022
Christmas Presence - Day Six
READ MORE

Christmas Presence – Day Six

November 30, 2022
Christmas Presence - Day Four
READ MORE

Christmas Presence – Day Four

November 30, 2022
Christmas Presence - Day Three
READ MORE

Christmas Presence – Day Three

November 30, 2022
Christmas Presence - Day Two
READ MORE

Christmas Presence – Day Two

November 30, 2022
Christmas Presence - Day One
READ MORE

Christmas Presence – Day One

November 30, 2022
Mother's Day Reflections - Day Three
READ MORE

Mother’s Day Reflections – Day Three

November 30, 2022
Mother's Day Reflections - Day Two
READ MORE

Mother’s Day Reflections – Day Two

November 30, 2022
Mother's Day Reflections - Day One
READ MORE

Mother’s Day Reflections – Day One

November 30, 2022
7 Days Ablaze - Day Seven
READ MORE

7 Days Ablaze – Day Seven

November 23, 2022
7 Days Ablaze - Day Six
READ MORE

7 Days Ablaze – Day Six

November 23, 2022
7 Days Ablaze - Day Five
READ MORE

7 Days Ablaze – Day Five

November 23, 2022
7 Days Ablaze - Day Four
READ MORE

7 Days Ablaze – Day Four

November 23, 2022
7 Days Ablaze - Day Three
READ MORE

7 Days Ablaze – Day Three

November 23, 2022
7 Days Ablaze - Day Two
READ MORE

7 Days Ablaze – Day Two

November 23, 2022
7 Days Ablaze - Day One
READ MORE

7 Days Ablaze – Day One

November 23, 2022
Exploring Easter - Day Seven
READ MORE

Exploring Easter – Day Seven

November 23, 2022
Exploring Easter - Day Six
READ MORE

Exploring Easter – Day Six

November 23, 2022
Exploring Easter - Day Five
READ MORE

Exploring Easter – Day Five

November 23, 2022
Exploring Easter - Day Four
READ MORE

Exploring Easter – Day Four

November 23, 2022
Exploring Easter - Day Three
READ MORE

Exploring Easter – Day Three

November 23, 2022
Exploring Easter - Day Two
READ MORE

Exploring Easter – Day Two

November 23, 2022
Exploring Easter - Day One
READ MORE

Exploring Easter – Day One

November 23, 2022
Load more

Subscribe

Email me exciting news, updates and promotions.

By submitting this form you agree to the CBN Europe privacy policy.

Subscribe

Email me exciting news, updates and promotions.

By submitting this form you agree to the CBN Europe privacy policy.

 in CBN DEVO

Leave a Comment

0

Keep in touch?

Email me exciting news, updates and promotions.

By submitting this form you agree to the CBN Europe privacy policy.