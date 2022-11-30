Laura Dijkens, Digital Media Assistant, CBN Europe
by Laura Spratt

Marketing Assistant (Graphics), CBN Europe

Featured Articles
Christmas Presence - Day Twelve
READ MORE
Christmas Presence – Day Twelve
Christmas Presence - Day Eleven
READ MORE
Christmas Presence – Day Eleven
Building Hope In Romania
READ MORE
Building Hope In Romania

Subscribe

Email me exciting news, updates and promotions.

By submitting this form you agree to the CBN Europe privacy policy.

Gift Six – Life

From the outside, the winter season may seem lifeless. Leafless trees and cold, dark days. But you don’t have to look far to discover the warmer heart of winter – the most life-filled and joyful celebration that we call Christmas.

There’s something magical about Christmas that brings people together unlike anything else. Once a year, we see hundreds of strangers gather in the streets for the same purpose; to sing and celebrate the Christmas season as lights are switched on and hot chocolates are enjoyed.

Christmas is a time when families and friends come together under one roof to enjoy each other’s company, being thankful for all that their lives have been blessed with.

Take some time today to remember the heart and life of Christmas – Jesus.

“For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.” 

  • John 3:16 (NIV)

God is the original life-giver. He loves you so much that He sent His only, beloved Son to die for you so that you may live in the fullness of His life. He is the reason that you are here today, the reason that we can live in freedom and the reason we have hope.

We have been blessed with the gift of life, let’s celebrate!

“For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.” 

  • John 3:16 (NIV)

Related Articles

Christmas Presence - Day Twelve
READ MORE

Christmas Presence – Day Twelve

December 1, 2022
Christmas Presence - Day Eleven
READ MORE

Christmas Presence – Day Eleven

December 1, 2022
Christmas Presence - Day Ten
READ MORE

Christmas Presence – Day Ten

December 1, 2022
Christmas Presence - Day Nine
READ MORE

Christmas Presence – Day Nine

November 30, 2022
Christmas Presence - Day Eight
READ MORE

Christmas Presence – Day Eight

November 30, 2022
Christmas Presence - Day Seven
READ MORE

Christmas Presence – Day Seven

November 30, 2022
Christmas Presence - Day Five
READ MORE

Christmas Presence – Day Five

November 30, 2022
Christmas Presence - Day Four
READ MORE

Christmas Presence – Day Four

November 30, 2022
Christmas Presence - Day Three
READ MORE

Christmas Presence – Day Three

November 30, 2022
Christmas Presence - Day Two
READ MORE

Christmas Presence – Day Two

November 30, 2022
Christmas Presence - Day One
READ MORE

Christmas Presence – Day One

November 30, 2022
Mother's Day Reflections - Day Three
READ MORE

Mother’s Day Reflections – Day Three

November 30, 2022
Mother's Day Reflections - Day Two
READ MORE

Mother’s Day Reflections – Day Two

November 30, 2022
Mother's Day Reflections - Day One
READ MORE

Mother’s Day Reflections – Day One

November 30, 2022
7 Days Ablaze - Day Seven
READ MORE

7 Days Ablaze – Day Seven

November 23, 2022
7 Days Ablaze - Day Six
READ MORE

7 Days Ablaze – Day Six

November 23, 2022
7 Days Ablaze - Day Five
READ MORE

7 Days Ablaze – Day Five

November 23, 2022
7 Days Ablaze - Day Four
READ MORE

7 Days Ablaze – Day Four

November 23, 2022
7 Days Ablaze - Day Three
READ MORE

7 Days Ablaze – Day Three

November 23, 2022
7 Days Ablaze - Day Two
READ MORE

7 Days Ablaze – Day Two

November 23, 2022
7 Days Ablaze - Day One
READ MORE

7 Days Ablaze – Day One

November 23, 2022
Exploring Easter - Day Seven
READ MORE

Exploring Easter – Day Seven

November 23, 2022
Exploring Easter - Day Six
READ MORE

Exploring Easter – Day Six

November 23, 2022
Exploring Easter - Day Five
READ MORE

Exploring Easter – Day Five

November 23, 2022
Exploring Easter - Day Four
READ MORE

Exploring Easter – Day Four

November 23, 2022
Exploring Easter - Day Three
READ MORE

Exploring Easter – Day Three

November 23, 2022
Exploring Easter - Day Two
READ MORE

Exploring Easter – Day Two

November 23, 2022
Exploring Easter - Day One
READ MORE

Exploring Easter – Day One

November 23, 2022
Load more

Subscribe

Email me exciting news, updates and promotions.

By submitting this form you agree to the CBN Europe privacy policy.

Subscribe

Email me exciting news, updates and promotions.

By submitting this form you agree to the CBN Europe privacy policy.

 in CBN DEVO

Leave a Comment

0

Keep in touch?

Email me exciting news, updates and promotions.

By submitting this form you agree to the CBN Europe privacy policy.