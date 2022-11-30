Gift Six – Life

From the outside, the winter season may seem lifeless. Leafless trees and cold, dark days. But you don’t have to look far to discover the warmer heart of winter – the most life-filled and joyful celebration that we call Christmas.

There’s something magical about Christmas that brings people together unlike anything else. Once a year, we see hundreds of strangers gather in the streets for the same purpose; to sing and celebrate the Christmas season as lights are switched on and hot chocolates are enjoyed.

Christmas is a time when families and friends come together under one roof to enjoy each other’s company, being thankful for all that their lives have been blessed with.

Take some time today to remember the heart and life of Christmas – Jesus.

“For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.”

John 3:16 (NIV)

God is the original life-giver. He loves you so much that He sent His only, beloved Son to die for you so that you may live in the fullness of His life. He is the reason that you are here today, the reason that we can live in freedom and the reason we have hope.

We have been blessed with the gift of life, let’s celebrate!