Gift Twelve – Faith

Have you lost faith in the breakthrough you have been praying for? Are you tired of waiting and praying for the same breakthrough you have wanted to see long ago?

My encouragement to you is simply this – keep your faith. Why? Let me explain…

God has promised you that if you have faith, even as small as a mustard seed, nothing will be impossible for you. Faith is a gift, given from God that we might trust in Him. Whatever you are praying for, keep your faith and hold onto this promise because His promises never fail.

“…Truly I tell you, if you have faith as small as a mustard seed, you can say to this mountain, ‘Move from here to there,’ and it will move. Nothing will be impossible for you.”

Matthew 17:20 (NIV)

Keep your faith, trust in Him and His timing. And in His timing, there is always a purpose. Even if we don’t understand, we can trust Him because His plans are good.

Faith is a powerful gift that we have full access to.

This Christmas keep your faith by keeping Him at the centre. Let your faith grow deeper and deeper as He grows greater and greater because your faith has the power to move mountains.