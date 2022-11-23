Alive!

Life and Life Again

I love the closing statement of the book of John – that by believing in Him we will have life!

Jesus did not die so that we, as His followers, live safe, normal, boring lives. Jesus came and died and rose again to give us life and life in all its fullness! (See John 10:10). The Amplified version of the Bible puts it like this:

‘I came that they may have and enjoy life, and have it in abundance [to the full, till it overflows].’

Enjoy life! Till it overflows!

As we are at the end of this series of devotions, I would encourage you to evaluate your life. Does your life look like John 10:10? Are you living a life that you enjoy, one that overflows?

If your answer to these questions is ‘yes’ – excellent! Keep on living the life that Jesus died for you to have. However, if your answer looks more like a ‘no’, do not be disheartened. His mercies are new every morning and God is more than able to turn your life around, into one that you enjoy living.

Jesus needs His people to be fully alive. We are the light of the world, a city on a hill (see Matthew 5:14). We cannot and should not be ashamed or hidden.

The ultimate sacrifice was made so that we do not have to live a life afraid of its destination. If you are a follower of Jesus, you have the assurance of Heaven and eternity with your Saviour to look forward to.

Run your race. Be diligent and alert and enjoy your life!

Questions

Q1. What does today’s scripture reveal to you?

Q2. What would your life look like if there were no restrictions placed on it?

Q3. What one thing can you do today to remind yourself to live your life to the full and never shrink back?