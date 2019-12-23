Childlike Excitement

Yes, it is biblical to grow up, but it has never been God’s design for us to lose our wonder. Matthew 18 says, “Truly I tell you, if you do not change and become like little children, you will not enter the Kingdom of Heaven”.

When I was a little girl, there was no one I loved more than my father (sorry, Mum). No one could make things better like my Dad could. If I wanted something, I knew my dad would give it to me. More importantly, whatever I really needed, my Dad would provide for me.

As I have grown up, I have needed my Dad less and less. I don’t need Him to tie my shoelaces, or hold me when I’m sad, although it does help! I simply don’t need my Father in the way I used to as a child. However, I know for a fact, that if I did need my dad to do something for me, he would be there in a heartbeat.

It’s the same with our Heavenly Father! When we first start our journey with The Lord, we are learning new things all the time. We learn how to pray, how to read and meditate on His word, and how to stand up against the enemy. Over time, we grow in our faith and become accustomed to the ways of God and unknowingly, begin to shut Him out. We think we can do things ourselves, we think “I’ve been doing this for years” and then scratch our heads when things don’t go our way. God is so clear about us not leaning on our own understanding but trusting in Him. Asking for His help, even if we’ve done it a million times.

This Christmas season, I implore you to do 2 things:

1) Grow – Read His word, meditate on it. Allow the Lord to minister to your heart. Learn from the mistakes you have made, dust yourself off and head into battle once more, taller and stronger than you were before.

2) Find your inner child again – Seek the Father, climb up onto his lap and ask. Re-connect with that child-like faith, with awe and wonder. Ask for the things you desire, the things you would circle in your Argos catalogue; the things that make you giddy. Rip open the wrapping paper and forget about the mess!

Seek your Heavenly Father. He’s waiting to hear the voice of His child again.

If you feel like you have lost the wonder and would like someone to pray with you, call our prayer team on 0300 561 0700 or submit a prayer request online