Light Bearers

Philippians 2:14-16 NKJV says,

“Do everything without grumbling or arguing so that you may become blameless and pure, children of God without fault in a warped and crooked generation. Then you will shine among them like stars in the sky as you hold firmly to the word of life.” (Emphasis added).

When we choose joy and do things God’s way, we become light bearers that bring hope in a dark world. However, the light will always shine even brighter, no matter how dark.

Have you wondered how some people seem to experience deep, authentic joy even though they are going through the most difficult challenges, and others can’t find it no matter how much they search? When we go through tough times, it reveals the foundation upon which we build our lives, either rock or sinking sand.

Over the last twelve months, my wife & I have looked to purchase five different houses, and on each occasion, each of these sales has fallen through for various reasons. We have learned so much about ourselves and have continued to seek God during the process. Daily, we have also needed to dig deep and choose joy instead of focusing on the disappointment of being in our rented home surrounded by boxes and waiting patiently for another house to materialise. Thankfully, as we have trusted God, He has provided us with our perfect home, for which we are very thankful.