Choosing a Church
by Charmain Hibberd
Marketing Assistant (Writer), CBN Europe
What is the Church?
The Church is the body of Christ. It can be a group of two or three Christians gathered together in a house or hundreds meeting in a building. According to Matthew 18:19-20 (below), as long as we gather together in His name, He will be in our midst.
“Again, truly I tell you that if two of you on earth agree about anything they ask for, it will be done for them by my Father in heaven. For where two or three gather in my name, there am I with them.”
Why is Church membership so important?
‘And let us consider how we may spur one another on toward love and good deeds, not giving up meeting together, as some are in the habit of doing, but encouraging one another – and all the more as you see the Day approaching.’
(Hebrews 10:25 NIV, emphasis added)
As a Christian, it is important to your spiritual growth to mix together with other believers. Rather than being isolated from the body of Christ, it is good to share our gifts and wisdom for the benefit of all. 1 Corinthians 12:7 says this:
‘A spiritual gift is given to each of us so we can help each other.’ (NLT)
Worshipping together unites us and hearing the Word of God feeds us and readies us to go out and share our faith with the world around us. Collective prayer encourages us to share one another’s burdens, whilst also drawing support and strength from other members of our Church family – see Galatians 6:2. Also, testimonies can be given that encourage our faith and spur us on to good deeds.
How do you find a local Church that is right for you?
Finding a Church that is right for you and your family is one of the most important decisions you can make as it is where you will lay down roots and share your faith and life experiences with your Church family. Ask the Holy Spirit for guidance, then consider the following important factors:
- Fellowship – are there plenty of opportunities for both young and old to gather together, not only on a Sunday but during the week and throughout the year?
- Leadership – Do you respect the Pastor? Are the Church leaders demonstrating a lifestyle that you would want to follow? (See Hebrews 13:17).
- Ministry – How can you minister to others? Look for a place where you can not only be served, but where you can contribute your gifts and abilities. Aside from teaching and singing, many Churches need people who can organise, lead and plan.
- Doctrine – Choose a Church that has the work of the Holy Spirit running throughout it. Look for salvation, healing and God’s intervention in people’s lives. Worship, prayer and praise should also be central to a Church event. Alongside these elements, are there outreach and missions active in the Church you are looking at?
Ultimately you should choose a Church where you feel the presence and power of God. Through His power you will grow and develop into the person God created you to be, ready to meet the challenges of daily living. As an active participant in a local Church family your life will also be enriched through the many blessings and transforming power of being connected to the body of Christ.
Father God,
As I look for a Church to plant myself in, I pray that you will guide me by your Holy Spirit to the right place for me. Help me to find a place where I can be fed and supported but also where I can offer my service and community aswell.
Thank you for your Church, Lord, may I honour her and serve her all the days of my life.
In Jesus’ name,
Amen.