Choosing a Church

Why is Church membership so important?

‘And let us consider how we may spur one another on toward love and good deeds, not giving up meeting together, as some are in the habit of doing, but encouraging one another – and all the more as you see the Day approaching.’

(Hebrews 10:25 NIV, emphasis added)

As a Christian, it is important to your spiritual growth to mix together with other believers. Rather than being isolated from the body of Christ, it is good to share our gifts and wisdom for the benefit of all. 1 Corinthians 12:7 says this:

‘A spiritual gift is given to each of us so we can help each other.’ (NLT)

Worshipping together unites us and hearing the Word of God feeds us and readies us to go out and share our faith with the world around us. Collective prayer encourages us to share one another’s burdens, whilst also drawing support and strength from other members of our Church family – see Galatians 6:2. Also, testimonies can be given that encourage our faith and spur us on to good deeds.