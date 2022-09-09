The Servant Queen and the King she served.
by Mark Dijkens
Regional Director, CBN Europe
It is with great sadness that Her Majesty the Queen has passed away peacefully at her beloved Balmoral castle. Loved and respected around the world, The Queen set an example to the world by the way she lived and led. She dedicated herself to a life of service and devotion to the nation and the Commonwealth.
She often shared about her faith in Christ and the importance of it. Quoting from a book titled “The Servant Queen and the King she serves”, she once said: “I know just how much I rely on my faith to guide me through the good times and the bad. Each day is a new beginning. I know that the only way to live my life is to try to do what is right, to take the long view, to give of my best in all that the day brings, and to put my trust in God. I draw strength from the message of hope in the Christian Gospel.”
When reflecting on the life of Her Majesty the Queen, I am reminded of the scripture from Matthew 25:21 where the Lord Jesus speaks the following words: “Well done, good and faithful servant. You have been faithful over a little, I will set you over much. Enter into the joy of your master.”
We thank the Lord for her extraordinary life, for her faith, for her leadership and for her remarkable legacy.
Our dear Queen has now entered into the joy of her master, the One she clearly loved and followed during her life and reign.
Together we lift up the Royal Family in prayer; that they will encounter the God of all comfort and His presence at this time.