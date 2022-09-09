The Servant Queen and the King she served.

She often shared about her faith in Christ and the importance of it. Quoting from a book titled “The Servant Queen and the King she serves”, she once said: “I know just how much I rely on my faith to guide me through the good times and the bad. Each day is a new beginning. I know that the only way to live my life is to try to do what is right, to take the long view, to give of my best in all that the day brings, and to put my trust in God. I draw strength from the message of hope in the Christian Gospel.”

When reflecting on the life of Her Majesty the Queen, I am reminded of the scripture from Matthew 25:21 where the Lord Jesus speaks the following words: “Well done, good and faithful servant. You have been faithful over a little, I will set you over much. Enter into the joy of your master.”