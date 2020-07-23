Devoted

I think that the reason the passage haunted me was because I felt there was something lacking in my own walk with Jesus. It didn’t look like what I was reading in Acts, especially around the word ‘devoted’.

Twice the word ‘devoted’ is used in this particular translation of this scripture.

The word ‘devote’ means this:

‘To give all or most of one’s time or resources to a person or activity.’

It got me thinking…

If this is the way the early church operated, and the wonderful result was that they held all things in common, gave generously to each other as needed and the Lord added to their number daily, devotion needs to be carefully considered.

They Will Know Us

People must have been so drawn to the way of life that the early disciples displayed that they could not help but want to know more. I can imagine that their love for one another proved to the world that they were Jesus’ disciples, just as John 13:35 encourages us.

I imagine that people were drawn to that kind of love.

I can’t speak for everyone but my devotion to Jesus can be so fractured at times. Distracted prayer time, neglected communion and half-focussed attention on my leader’s teaching can at times better describe my kind of ‘devotion’ to God. And then I wonder why I am not bearing fruit in my witness to those in my life and sphere of influence who do not yet know Jesus!